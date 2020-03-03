NATION'S NO. 1 STEALS THE SHOW

How serious is No. 1 overall player Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) about his Clemson commitment?



He put it in ink 💉🐅 😳 #AllIn



The nation's No, 1 overall player, defensive end Korey Foreman, was on hand for the camp but didn't work out due to an injury.

The nation's No, 1 overall player, defensive end Korey Foreman, was on hand for the camp but didn't work out due to an injury. Nevertheless, that didn't stop him from making headlines.

Foreman showed up wearing a Clemson headband and also showed off a new tattoo -- a tiger's face on his left forearm. There had been some rumors that Foreman was thinking about weighing some other options in the recruiting process, but the tattoo raised the stakes for sure.

Of course, most recruiting fans will remember former five-star Reuben Foster, who famously got an Auburn tattoo before eventually flipping to and signing with Alabama. If Foster's case is any indication, Clemson fans know that it's the ink on the letter-of-intent that matters more than the ink on the body.



PLAY OF THE DAY

Defensive lineman Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) busted out a juke in one-on-ones that had Korey Foreman(@koreyforeman54) 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q8g0FyUUTw — Rivals (@Rivals) March 1, 2020

This was actually a pretty tough one to decide on because there were so many standout moments, but I went with defensive line MVP Nick Dimitris and the shake he put on offensive line MVP Earnest Greene to win a rep during the one-on-one showcase. Rarely do you see a defensive lineman win a rep without being touched, and the impressive move even had the nation's No. 1 overall player, Korey Foreman, celebrating the moment. Dimitris didn't come into the event with a lot of hype, but he will become a priority for Pac-12 schools this spring.



RALEEK THE FREAK

Raleek! #BoomerSooner among many involved for the dynamic 2022 RB pic.twitter.com/RqLdk96ZIR — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 2, 2020

This was my first time seeing dynamic all-purpose back Raleek Brown and he put on quite the show. He's not the biggest back out there, but Brown's speed and ability to cut on a dime is rare. If he finds the right college fit, he will be putting up highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.



CALI HAS QBS

As usual, some of the top quarterback prospects in the country hail from Southern California and several were in attendance on Sunday. USC commit Jake Garcia took home MVP honors in a race that included Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner. Add in a strong showing from Rivals100 prospect Miller Moss as well as elite 2022 quarterback Maalik Murphy and it was a very tough decision when it came time to pick the best at the position.



SCHOOLS TAKE NOTICE

This edit is so good pic.twitter.com/8vB0WBxBMv — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) March 2, 2020