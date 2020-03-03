Woody's World: The best of Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- The Rivals Camp Series hit the West Coast over the weekend for a stop in Los Angeles and several of the region's best came out to compete. Each week following a camp weekend, Rivals.com's Woody Wommack will share his best social media moments from the camp, complete with thoughts and observations.
NATION'S NO. 1 STEALS THE SHOW
How serious is No. 1 overall player Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) about his Clemson commitment?— Rivals (@Rivals) March 1, 2020
He put it in ink 💉🐅 😳 #AllIn
(@TIinClemson @PaulStrelowTI) pic.twitter.com/2OHAuihSQT
The nation's No, 1 overall player, defensive end Korey Foreman, was on hand for the camp but didn't work out due to an injury. Nevertheless, that didn't stop him from making headlines.
Foreman showed up wearing a Clemson headband and also showed off a new tattoo -- a tiger's face on his left forearm. There had been some rumors that Foreman was thinking about weighing some other options in the recruiting process, but the tattoo raised the stakes for sure.
Of course, most recruiting fans will remember former five-star Reuben Foster, who famously got an Auburn tattoo before eventually flipping to and signing with Alabama. If Foster's case is any indication, Clemson fans know that it's the ink on the letter-of-intent that matters more than the ink on the body.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Defensive lineman Nick Dimitris (@d1nikc) busted out a juke in one-on-ones that had Korey Foreman(@koreyforeman54) 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q8g0FyUUTw— Rivals (@Rivals) March 1, 2020
This was actually a pretty tough one to decide on because there were so many standout moments, but I went with defensive line MVP Nick Dimitris and the shake he put on offensive line MVP Earnest Greene to win a rep during the one-on-one showcase. Rarely do you see a defensive lineman win a rep without being touched, and the impressive move even had the nation's No. 1 overall player, Korey Foreman, celebrating the moment. Dimitris didn't come into the event with a lot of hype, but he will become a priority for Pac-12 schools this spring.
RALEEK THE FREAK
Raleek! #BoomerSooner among many involved for the dynamic 2022 RB pic.twitter.com/RqLdk96ZIR— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 2, 2020
This was my first time seeing dynamic all-purpose back Raleek Brown and he put on quite the show. He's not the biggest back out there, but Brown's speed and ability to cut on a dime is rare. If he finds the right college fit, he will be putting up highlight-worthy plays on a weekly basis.
CALI HAS QBS
#NotreDame QB commit Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) drops a dime down the sideline. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Ulw4J3Cpkn— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) March 1, 2020
As usual, some of the top quarterback prospects in the country hail from Southern California and several were in attendance on Sunday. USC commit Jake Garcia took home MVP honors in a race that included Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner. Add in a strong showing from Rivals100 prospect Miller Moss as well as elite 2022 quarterback Maalik Murphy and it was a very tough decision when it came time to pick the best at the position.
SCHOOLS TAKE NOTICE
This edit is so good pic.twitter.com/8vB0WBxBMv— Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) March 2, 2020
Don't ever let a college coach tell you that he doesn't pay attention to camps during the offseason. This custom edit by USC for Garcia shows just how closely the Trojans were watching the proceedings.