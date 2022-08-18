Will 2023 QB class go down as best in Rivals history?

1. The 2023 class features the most top 70 QBs in Rivals era.

Dante Moore (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava, Malachi Nelson, Jackson Arnold, Christopher Vizzina, Jaden Rashada, Austin Novosad and JJ Kohl in the top 70 of the Rivals250, the 2023 class has more highly ranked quarterbacks than any class in history. "This is all projection and it's difficult to say that this is possibly the best class ever at Rivals because they're just starting their senior seasons," said Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney. "Especially with guys like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, who certainly have backed up the rankings and are now NFL starters. Then there's the 2021 class with Quinn Ewers, who looks like he's about to break out at Texas, and USC's Caleb Williams, who could potentially be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft after this year." That said, Gorney won't deny that the depth of the 2023 class is impressive. "When you look at the totality of this class, there is high-end talent without question, with Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava and Malachi Nelson all providing different things and specialties," Gorney said. "Then there's also a tremendous amount of depth. I think Jackson Arnold is a guy who is a potential five-star quarterback. JJ Kohl was very surprising at the Elite 11, not only with his size but his ability to move and throw the ball. "Austin Novosad is not a guy who's filled out physically yet, but down the line at Baylor could be very, very special. Even though they don't have the name recognition, or the college or NFL success of these other guys in previous years, I don't think there's any question that this is a very, very high-level quarterback class. Will they all project? No. Have we missed on guys before? Absolutely. But when you're looking down the line at the top guys – plus that depth at the position – I think it's a really special year."

Classes with the most top 70 Rivals250 QBs Class QBs Total 2023 1-Arch Manning

2-Dante Moore

4-Nico Iamaleava

6-Malachi Nelson

21-Jackson Arnold

30-Christopher Vizzina

58-Jaden Rashada

60-Austin Novosad

62-JJ Kohl 9 2021 1-Quinn Ewers

6-Caleb Williams

8-Brock Vandagriff

10-Ty Thompson

17-Sam Huard

35-Kyle Mccord

45-J.J. Mccarthy

47-Jake Garcia 8 2022 3-Cade Klubnik

20-Walker Howard

35-Ty Simpson

36-Conner Weigman

37-Devin Brown

70-Drew Allar 6 2018 1-Trevor Lawrence

2-Justin Fields

4-JT Daniels

48-D. Thompson-Robinson

62-Joey Gatewood

63-Matt Corral 6 2017 10-Davis Mills

18-Hunter Johnson

20-Jake Fromm

21-Kellen Mond

39-Tate Martell

53-Tua Tagovailoa 6 2016 3-Shea Patterson

7-Jacob Eason

34-Malik Henry

37-Jarrett Guarantano

54-K.J. Costello

57-Feleipe Franks 6 2015 2-Josh Rosen

39-Deondre Francois

41-Blake Barnett

49-Travis Waller

60-Brandon Wimbush

65-Brady White 6 2009 5-Matt Barkley

7-Russell Shepard

18-Garrett Gilbert

46-Aaron Murray

51-Tajh Boyd

60-Tyrik Rollison 6 2008 1-Terrelle Pryor

14-Blaine Gabbert

25-Dayne Crist

43-E.J. Manuel

59-Mike Glennon

68-Andrew Luck 6 2007 1-Jimmy Clausen

4-Ryan Mallett

27-Tyrod Taylor

28-Cam Newton

44-Aaron Corp

47-John Brantley 6 2006 6-Matthew Stafford

10-Mitch Mustain

22-Tim Tebow

54-Demetrius Jones

61-Jevan Snead

68-Jake Locker 6

*****

2. QBs dominate overall top 10 in 2023.

Nico Iamaleava (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 2023 class became the second member of two very exclusive clubs with this rankings update. It is only the second class (along with 2021) to have four quarterbacks inside the top 10 of the Rivals250. Also, it is the second class (along with 2018) to have three quarterbacks in the top five of the Rivals250. How does the group of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava and Malachi Nelson stack up against the likes of Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams, Brock Vandagriff and Ty Thompson? Or the top three in 2023 compared to Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and JT Daniels? "We obviously knew Trevor Lawrence was a very talented guy, and Justin Fields was right there pushing for that No. 1 spot as well, but they weren't necessarily Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields of Clemson and Ohio State success while they were in high school," Gorney said. "I do remember that Lawrence didn't have all that great of a week at the Army Bowl and still we were convinced he was the best player with the best projection into college and the NFL Draft. I don't think we are nearly that convinced with Arch Manning at No. 1. "There is absolutely an opportunity for others to move into that spot through the senior season and all-star games. One of the good things about having so much quality and so much quantity in this class is that we're not really locked into anyone at No. 1, but if I had to guess it wouldn't be a quarterback in that position."

Classes with the most top-10 Rivals250 QBs Class QBs Total 2023 1-Arch Manning

2-Dante Moore

4-Nico Iamaleava

6-Malachi Nelson 4 2021 1-Quinn Ewers

6-Caleb Williams

8-Brock Vandagriff

10-Ty Thompson 4

Classes with the most top-5 Rivals250 QBs Class QBs Total 2023 1-Arch Manning

2-Dante Moore

4-Nico Iamaleava 3 2018 1-Trevor Lawrence

2-Justin Fields

4-JT Daniels 3

*****

3. The 2023 QB class stacks up as the deepest in the Rivals era.

Jackson Arnold (Rivals.com)