CaliforniaPreps - Which programs are recruiting linebackers the best in 2021?

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Commitments are still coming in like crazy, so it’s a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the linebackers. ***** PROGRAMS RECRUITING BEST BY POSITION: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OLs | DTs | DEs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker *****

1. LSU

*****

2. ALABAMA

*****

3. NORTH CAROLINA

*****

4. USC

*****

5. TENNESSEE

The Vols are off to a great start with Florida inside linebacker Terrence Lewis and a strong pickup in the DMV (D.C. area) in Aaron Willis. Kaemen Marley can also play linebacker if needed down the road and is a great athlete. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLQUEST.COM

*****

6. CLEMSON

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Rivals.com)

I love Barrett Carter and all the things he brings to the table as a linebacker, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a great get from the Northeast with excellent bloodlines. Both four-stars love to hit. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

7. OHIO STATE

*****

8. MICHIGAN

*****

9. IOWA

*****

10. TEXAS

*****

ODDS AND ENDS