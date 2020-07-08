CaliforniaPreps - Which programs are recruiting linebackers the best in 2021?

Which programs are recruiting linebackers the best in 2021?
Commitments are still coming in like crazy, so it’s a great time to analyze which teams are recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the linebackers.
1. LSU
California linebacker Raesjon Davis is a thumper, and Zavier Carter is long and covers a lot of ground. The recent addition of four-star Naquan Brown puts the LSU class at the top.
2. ALABAMA
Dallas Turner is a massive freak hybrid from Florida while Ian Jackson is an athletic grab from in state. Deontae Lawson is also a sizable get as this is a huge linebacker class in physical stature.
3. NORTH CAROLINA
This is a great linebacker class, with middle Power Echols and outside Gabe Stephens along with Raneiria Dillworth, who is able to play outside or even some hybrid safety.
4. USC
The Trojans hit gold with Ma’a Gateote and versatile athlete Anthony Beavers, who can play safety or linebacker. Julien Simon, also listed as an athlete, likely will be an inside linebacker.
5. TENNESSEE
The Vols are off to a great start with Florida inside linebacker Terrence Lewis and a strong pickup in the DMV (D.C. area) in Aaron Willis. Kaemen Marley can also play linebacker if needed down the road and is a great athlete.
6. CLEMSON
I love Barrett Carter and all the things he brings to the table as a linebacker, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a great get from the Northeast with excellent bloodlines. Both four-stars love to hit.
7. OHIO STATE
In-state grab Reid Carrico brings size and athleticism to the table and high three-star Jaylen Johnson could prove to be underrated a bit with a big season.
8. MICHIGAN
Junior Colson is a tremendous grab from Tennessee and a kid who is just starting to hit his peak, while Tyler McLaurin is a big and rangy linebacker. Casey Phinney is a potential sleeper.
9. IOWA
Justice Sullivan and Jaden Harrell are both big linebackers who love to hit and play downhill.
10. TEXAS
Derrick Harris and Morice Blackwell are in-state linebackers that complement each other very well.
ODDS AND ENDS
With local Keith Brown and Arizona steal Brandon Buckner this is yet another linebacker class with size and power for Oregon. ... Florida State has an interesting duo with local star Branden Jennings as one of the top ‘backers in the country and Texas linebacker Jordan Eubanks as a big kid with a high ceiling. ... Nothwestern has a very strong duo in Mac Uihlein and Aidan Hubbard, who can both cover well. ... South Carolina has a really nice combo in Trenilyas Tatum and Bryce Steele, who are both a bit undersized but can run. ... Clayton Smith from Texas and Danny Stutsman are a good combination for the Sooners. ... With a trio of three-stars, Nebraska has a nice group, led by Patrick Payton from Miami.