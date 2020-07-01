CaliforniaPreps - Which five programs are recruiting WRs the best in 2021?

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. We are now into July and commitments are still coming in like crazy, which makes it a great time to analyze programs recruiting the best at each position for 2021. Here’s my take on the wide receivers. PROGRAMS RECRUITING BEST BY POSITION: QBs | RBs CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker

1. OREGON

With California speedster Troy Franklin and California big body Kyron Ware-Hudson, this is a great combination for the Ducks and an impressive start to the recruiting year at the position. Add in Seven McGee, who can play running back or slot, and this is a very deep group as well.

2. ALABAMA

The Tide have once again reached into Florida and landed some serious talent with Jacorey Brooks, Agiye Hall and Christian Leary all bringing different things to the table. Brooks and Hall bring size and route running, while Leary can score from anywhere.

3. OHIO STATE

After last year's amazing haul, the Buckeyes are at it again with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard. And we all know they aren't done as they seem to be the team to beat for the No. 1 receiver in the country - Emeka Egbuka - who would shoot them to the top of this list.

4. CLEMSON

The Tigers are no stranger to wide receiver talent and have landed Beaux Collins from California, Troy Stellato from Florida and Dacari Collins from Georgia. Having so many elite quarterbacks certainly helps, and Collins and Collins bring size while Stellato can be an elite slot.

5. OKLAHOMA

I love the 1-2 punch of Florida five-star Mario Williams and smooth four-star Cody Jackson for the Sooners and they nudge out a few teams for No. 5 here. Williams has a chance to be one of the best in the country in that Sooners offense.

