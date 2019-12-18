*****

Addison committed to Pitt in June and it looked like the Panthers were cruising in his recruitment, but Maryland has emerged as a serious contender even after the Terrapins surprisingly flipped five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett from LSU. Maryland needs to load up and get more depth on its roster and Addison, a three-star from Frederick (Md.) Tuscarora, is taking a serious look at the program. He remains committed to Pitt, but Maryland is right there to flip him.

*****

As of just a couple days ago, it sounded like Lundy was going to wait until signing day in February to make his decision, especially after Georgia just came in with an offer, but the jumbo athlete who could play running back or linebacker now looks like he will make his choice on Thursday. Vanderbilt looks like the team but the Bulldogs and Virginia Tech are also high on the list. There are a lot of elite players in the state of Georgia who will wait to decide, but Lundy looks like he’s ready to make his decision.

*****

Heading into Thursday, Phillips remains committed to Ohio State but there is a growing belief that the four-star cornerback from La Habra, Calif., is going to flip to Utah. Phillips took a visit last weekend to see the Utes, he has a great relationship with that staff and things went really well in Salt Lake City. The Buckeyes are definitely not out of it and behind the scenes they have been working to keep Phillips in the class. The departure of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to Boston College played a role here, and Phillips has to make a decision whether to stick with Ohio State or flip to the Utes.

*****

There is no such thing as a stone-cold lock in the recruiting world, especially for a prospect who has already made two commitments, but it looks like Arkansas is far-and-away the leader for Turner and he could wrap things up this week. The three-star athlete from Memphis (Tenn.) Central was committed to LSU early but then flipped to Arkansas after a visit to Fayetteville. He backed off that pledge when Chad Morris was fired, but now it looks like he’s pleased with the hiring of Sam Pittman and that he could be back with the Razorbacks.

*****