The Cal wide receiver commit has speed to burn, he makes tough catches look easy and he was solid at a camp I attended early in the spring, so he remained a solid three-star. But if Anderson had the opportunity to show his playmaking and athletic ability more on the camp circuit and even in 7-on-7 settings, he would have been a candidate for a big bump in the rankings. Anderson should be a great addition in Cal’s offense, especially as a downfield weapon when the Golden Bears want to take a shot.

Barkate was one of the best receivers at the Rivals camp stop in Los Angeles regardless of class as he made numerous tough catches when balls were thrown high or behind him, and the 2022 standout made it all look really easy. His recruitment has picked up a little bit, but has been relatively stagnant since the coronavirus lockdown. If Barkate was out on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit more frequently and dominating the same way he did at Rivals camp, then he might have plenty more Power Five offers at this point.

Cope is a receiver who’s a fringe four-star candidate - and I’ve wanted to pull the trigger on it - but a shortened spring evaluation period makes that decision tougher. He was solid at the Rivals camp and another camp this offseason, but I wanted to see him dominate more often against elite defensive backs. At Culver City, Cope plays good competition, but not the best in Southern California, so evaluating him only on film could be tricky. The high three-star was definitely someone we wanted to see even more through the off-season.

With the release of the early 2022 rankings, Williams was not included among the early four-stars, but his offer list continues to grow and it’s impressive. Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Miami, Nevada, Oregon and Oregon State have already offered, and the Etiwanda, Calif., standout had a big junior season with 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns playing all over the field. He was at the Rivals camp in Los Angeles, but seeing him over and over during the offseason would have been a more valuable gauge of whether he should’ve been among the top 100 or so players to start in 2022. Without the spring, that’s a tough early call.

