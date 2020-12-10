CaliforniaPreps - West Spotlight: Predictions on top uncommitted 2021 prospects

West Spotlight: Predictions on top uncommitted 2021 prospects
Despite the NCAA cancelling an entire year of official visits and not allowing prospects to meet with coaches in-person since March, the Football Bowl Subdivision will still be opening its Early Signing Period next week. In the West, there are only a few high-level prospects that remain uncommitted - and some might sign on Dec. 16 but not announce until early January. One five-star is committing in the coming days. Here is a look at some of their recruitments:
Recruitment: The five-star defensive end committed to Clemson early on and it looked like the Tigers had once again landed one of the best defensive linemen in the country. But Foreman later backed off that pledge, was serious about Georgia, was then really serious about LSU and almost committed there. Over the last few months, USC and Arizona State have also emerged as serious contenders.
As Foreman heads into Dec. 16, when he will sign but not announce his decision until Jan. 2 during an All-American Bowl ceremony on NBC, USC and Clemson are his two favorites. He visited Arizona State again this past weekend with four-star LSU pledge Raesjon Davis and 2022 five-star cornerback Domani Jackson. Foreman was supposed to visit LSU but that trip was postponed and will probably be rescheduled.
Prediction: USC
Recruitment: Egbuka was going to wait until the late signing period to make his choice - and now he’s not even waiting until Dec. 16. The five-star receiver is planning to announce his commitment on Friday and it’s down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.
The significance here is that Egbuka finally took his long-awaited trip to Norman and reportedly had a great time along with a throwing session with five-star QB commit Caleb Williams. The sudden change in Egbuka now moving up his commitment date has many thinking the Sooners have now surged way up in his recruitment. Egbuka’s relationship with Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline is important, though, so the Buckeyes might still have a shot.
Prediction: Oklahoma
Recruitment: Worthy has been committed to Michigan since July and he’s steadfastly said he was sticking with the Wolverines. But the four-star who has climbed the rankings after an excellent junior season and an impressive but limited offseason took a recent visit to Alabama that definitely has him thinking.
Michigan and Alabama are the final two programs for Worthy and he’s going to make his final declaration on Dec. 16. The chatter is that Worthy’s mom is still leaning Michigan, which could be significant, but Alabama has a real shot now.
Prediction: Michigan
Recruitment: Dart had one of the most magical seasons in recent memory with 4,691 passing yards, 67 touchdown passes and four interceptions and the four-star also rushed for 1,195 yards and 12 more scores. He saw his recruitment take off through the fall with new Pac-12 offers and now he’s narrowed down his list to Arizona State, UCLA and USC with others still within striking distance.
The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon said he didn’t care that USC had two other quarterbacks in the class when Jake Garcia and Miller Moss were committed but Garcia is now back on the market, so that could be even more tempting for the Trojans. But Arizona State has a lot to offer from a full cast of former NFL coaches on staff plus a big opportunity at quarterback once Jayden Daniels leaves and playing for Chip Kelly among other things is keeping the Bruins high on his list.
Prediction: USC