CaliforniaPreps - West Spotlight: Predictions on top uncommitted 2021 prospects

Despite the NCAA cancelling an entire year of official visits and not allowing prospects to meet with coaches in-person since March, the Football Bowl Subdivision will still be opening its Early Signing Period next week. In the West, there are only a few high-level prospects that remain uncommitted - and some might sign on Dec. 16 but not announce until early January. One five-star is committing in the coming days. Here is a look at some of their recruitments:

Korey Foreman

Recruitment: The five-star defensive end committed to Clemson early on and it looked like the Tigers had once again landed one of the best defensive linemen in the country. But Foreman later backed off that pledge, was serious about Georgia, was then really serious about LSU and almost committed there. Over the last few months, USC and Arizona State have also emerged as serious contenders. As Foreman heads into Dec. 16, when he will sign but not announce his decision until Jan. 2 during an All-American Bowl ceremony on NBC, USC and Clemson are his two favorites. He visited Arizona State again this past weekend with four-star LSU pledge Raesjon Davis and 2022 five-star cornerback Domani Jackson. Foreman was supposed to visit LSU but that trip was postponed and will probably be rescheduled. Prediction: USC

Emeka Egbuka

Recruitment: Egbuka was going to wait until the late signing period to make his choice - and now he’s not even waiting until Dec. 16. The five-star receiver is planning to announce his commitment on Friday and it’s down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington.

The significance here is that Egbuka finally took his long-awaited trip to Norman and reportedly had a great time along with a throwing session with five-star QB commit Caleb Williams. The sudden change in Egbuka now moving up his commitment date has many thinking the Sooners have now surged way up in his recruitment. Egbuka’s relationship with Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline is important, though, so the Buckeyes might still have a shot. Prediction: Oklahoma

Xavier Worthy

Recruitment: Worthy has been committed to Michigan since July and he’s steadfastly said he was sticking with the Wolverines. But the four-star who has climbed the rankings after an excellent junior season and an impressive but limited offseason took a recent visit to Alabama that definitely has him thinking.

Michigan and Alabama are the final two programs for Worthy and he’s going to make his final declaration on Dec. 16. The chatter is that Worthy’s mom is still leaning Michigan, which could be significant, but Alabama has a real shot now. Prediction: Michigan

Jaxson Dart