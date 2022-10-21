USC, Georgia, Alabama and Texas are the four frontrunners for the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class, and while the SEC schools and the Longhorns have all made big impressions the feeling is that the Trojans are still in the driver’s seat for his commitment. Georgia absolutely has a chance and thoroughly impressed him on a recent visit, the pitch from Alabama (especially with some OJ Howard comparisons) is always compelling and the intrigue of playing in coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense and with No. 1 overall QB Arch Manning is interesting. But all three of those programs have tight ends committed already. The Longhorns and Bulldogs have two pledged. USC still looks like the spot. This summer at Elite 11, the Phoenix Pinnacle standout threw with both Caleb Williams and Malachi Nelson and it looked seamless. Others will push, but the Trojans look best.

*****

Ohio State and Oregon are the two that have separated from the pack at this point in Uiagalelei’s recruitment. He visited Ohio State earlier this season for the star-studded event against Notre Dame and he loves the development of players under position coach Larry Johnson plus the Buckeyes' success on the national stage. The high four-star defensive end who’s having a big senior season has also been to Oregon since his Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco team played at Autzen Stadium and then he stayed for the Eastern Washington game. From coach Dan Lanning to defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, there is a lot to like with the Ducks both on and off the field. USC is definitely still in there and he’s been intrigued by Alabama, with Georgia trying to make a late push, but right now it looks like the Buckeyes are firmly in the driver’s seat.

*****

Does anyone have a great feel for where Akana’s recruitment is headed? Probably not. There are still many different ways the four-star outside linebacker could choose to go. He had an excellent visit to Oklahoma recently and that should be good news for the Sooners, but right before that the LSU trip was outstanding as well. Texas is right there, too, and its defensive performance this season should boost Akana’s interest in the Longhorns. Texas A&M is also in the running here, but the four-star linebacker doesn’t say much, so a clear read is tough.

*****

Oregon could be in complete control when it comes to Laloulu’s recruitment, but it is a little curious as to why the four-star powerful offensive guard from Honolulu Farrington has not committed yet. After his recent visit to Eugene, Laloulu said things between him and Oregon are “looking really good,” but the four-star who has shined at numerous Rivals Camp events has remained uncommitted. Arizona was another school pegged to the Hawaiian standout, but no visit has been planned there yet. It could be only a matter of time before the 6-foot-2, 350-pounder ends up picking the Ducks.

*****