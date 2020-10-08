CaliforniaPreps - West Spotlight: Five prospects whose stock is on the rise

Bogan is listed as a tight end because he will probably grow into that position. But how many tight ends return kicks for their team? And the 2022 Washington commit also plays like an outside receiver, as he dominates in one-on-one situations because he is more physical and bigger than any defensive back he faces.

Over the last few months, Bogan has participated in some events where he showed off great hands and great playmaking ability. His father played for the Huskies, and now Bogan is set for a big career at Washington. He still has two more years of high school football to dominate first.

*****

Clemons moved from Oregon to Utah to play his junior season because he wasn’t sure his old high school would have a football season, so chemistry was going to be difficult to create and getting used to his new team could have been a challenge. Instead, the athletic outside receiver has already caught 31 passes for 658 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. He has the ability to stretch the field or take a short pass and make people miss. Clemons is already up to 27 offers, and that’s not surprising since he showed not only the skill on the field but a lot of want-to as he moved states to have a junior season.

*****

Daley is having a terrific season in Utah. He’s a tackling machine that has totaled 16 sacks through eight games this season. His length, athletic ability and closing speed are all impressive, and he’s frustrated and dominated offensive linemen all year long. BYU and Stanford are two teams to watch, but it’s a little surprising more schools have not gotten involved in his recruitment because he has the frame to add weight while keeping his speed and ability to get people on the ground.

*****

There might not be a quarterback in the 2020 class playing better football than Dart, who has led his team to an undefeated season through eight games and has thrown for 2,777 yards with 38 touchdowns and only one interception. Dart is a gifted athlete with a tremendous arm who has great leadership skills. To navigate through this season and play so well has really been impressive.

Arizona State, Iowa State, UCLA and Utah are the top four schools for Dart, but if any other national programs are looking for someone who can really throw it while also being a great team leader, the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon prospect remains uncommitted.

*****