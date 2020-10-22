CaliforniaPreps - West Spotlight: Five 2022 prospects now on the radar

Despite not having a junior season yet, Akana has seen his recruitment take off since college coaches could start texting him on Sept. 1 as the Honolulu (Hawaii) Roosevelt weak-side defensive end has landed offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona, UCLA, Colorado and Boise State. Thank goodness for sophomore film. Akana comes off the edge with a vengeance, he does a great job beating offensive tackles with his speed and then he attacks the ball carrier all over the field. So far, the three-star has nine total offers, but many more programs could get involved if he is able to compete in a spring season.

*****

Boardingham has not been able to start his junior season yet, but he should over the next few months - and that’s when he could really see his recruitment take off. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect - who could stay at receiver because he has good athleticism or might be a flex tight end because he’d be a mismatch nightmare - could see things really pick up. He recently performed well at a recent camp in Las Vegas and the more exposure the Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham standout gets, the more offers should come in. Arizona State, Boston College and Colorado are his biggest ones so far.

*****

Fifita has worked out at Winner Circle Athletics over the last few months and he continues to be an exciting and dynamic quarterback who is starting to see his recruitment take off. Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii and others are now involved in his recruitment. There’s no getting around his size, as Fifita is 5-foot-9, but he loves to throw on the run, loves to escape the pocket and make plays and he proved that time and again as a sophomore and during limited opportunities this offseason. As Fifita and high four-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan continue to dominate at Anaheim (Calif.) Servite, Fifita’s recruitment could continue to be busy.

*****

They’re playing football in Idaho this fall and Loveland is having a terrific season with 64 catches for 753 yards and five touchdowns. Those performances - plus some excellent sophomore film - have compelled numerous schools to offer. Arizona State, Boise State, Oregon State, Utah and others are involved. Loveland will probably grow into a flex tight end (pretty much where he plays now as he’s still listed as a receiver), because he could still add significant weight to his frame. With his athletic ability, Loveland could be one of the better prospects out of Idaho in a long time.

*****