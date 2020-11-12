CaliforniaPreps - West Spotlight: Checking in on BYU, Oregon and USC

Football on the West Coast is just getting started for the most part, so calling teams "surprises" at this point is difficult. But here's a look at how recruiting is going for teams that have jumped out to hot starts.

BYU

Bentley Redden (16)

AP rank: 8 Record: 8-0 2021 class ranking: 97 Synopsis: BYU started this season by blasting Navy, 55-3, and since then the Cougars have dominated nearly all of their competition in staking their claim as one of the best teams in the country. The biggest test came last weekend when BYU traveled to Boise State, which was playing with its third-string quarterback for most of the game, and won 51-17. An undefeated regular season is possible at this point, as BYU is led by star quarterback Zach Wilson. BYU’s recruiting class has not taken off since the success started this season but three-star DE John Henry Daley is one in-state prospect to watch and landing Elia Migao and his brother, Enoka Migao, in early September were two massive recruiting victories. Bentley Redden could be the next star tight end in Provo and three-star Raider Damuni could be a major sleeper, especially since he’s received so much Power Five attention recently.

OREGON

Troy Franklin (Rivals.com)

AP rank: 11 Record: 1-0 2021 class ranking: 3 Synopsis: Oregon opened its season last weekend with a convincing 35-14 victory over Stanford and a surprising test could be coming this weekend with a game at Washington State on Saturday afternoon. The Ducks have a shortened schedule because of the Pac-12's late start due to COVID-19 and there is definitely a possibility that Oregon could finish the season undefeated. That's when the debate really starts whether the Pac-12 champion deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff. Recruiting could not be going better under coach Mario Cristobal. After a phenomenal 2020 recruiting class, the Ducks are ranked third nationally, led by five-star QB commit Ty Thompson, high four-star receiver Troy Franklin and big-time OL commit Kingsley Suamataia. Oregon is loading up at nearly every position and it should reflect on the field in the coming years.

USC