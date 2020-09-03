CaliforniaPreps - West Spotlight: 2023 prospects emerging as top recruits

Zacharian Branch (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Branch Bros. are going to be hot commodities in recruiting over the coming cycles as Zion Branch is a high 2022 four-star defensive back and his younger brother, Zachariah, is taking off as well. Branch is an undersized play-maker on the offensive side of the ball who possesses terrific speed. He creates separation, he makes people miss and he plays with toughness and attitude - he wants the ball and he wants to make things happen. The brothers have discussed playing together in college with USC and Oklahoma standing out early. Zion’s decision could come sooner and sway his younger brother.

Pierce Clarkson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The son of private quarterbacks coach Steve Clarkson, the 2023 quarterback is competing for the starting job at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and taking the unenviable position of following five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it, and Clarkson seems up to the task as the 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback has all the tools. Clarkson has been impressive at numerous events over the past year, and he plays like no situation is too big. Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State and others are involved.

Edwards is already one of the better linebackers in Southern California, regardless of class. He can blitz, he can play in space, he can cover, he can come up and tackle. He does a little of everything and it’s hard to believe he still has three years of high school football remaining. USC has to be considered an early front-runner because the Trojans saw Edwards’ ability early and wanted to jump on the offer list before others. Edwards has eight offers now, but he will easily be in the double digits once more coaches see him.

Lemon has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks and he’s now up to eight offers. Arkansas, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee and USC are involved, and many more will be coming. The 2023 athlete has tremendous burst and he’s a dynamic play-maker on both sides of the ball. Lemon cannot be tackled in a phone booth, he loves making people miss and then at cornerback he can run with anybody and he can also come up and hit. Southern California is always loaded with fun, athletic players to watch, and Lemon is up next.

