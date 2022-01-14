Weekend will be busy with critical official visits

The final stretch to National Signing Day starts this weekend with the first round of official visits. While most players signed in December, there are still a group of top players who will be hitting the road this weekend.





JAMARRIEN BURT - Utah

*****

TJ DUDLEY - Florida

Dudley was committed to Oregon since the summer and it looked like the Ducks won big in the Southeast but when Mario Cristobal left for Miami, the four-star linebacker from Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic reopened his recruitment. The Gators will have their shot to land him this weekend as coach Billy Napier and his staff lay out their plans. Texas and Clemson are the two others most involved now.

*****

KEVONTE HENRY - Oklahoma

Henry remains committed to Michigan but the three-star defensive end is expected to end up elsewhere with a visit to Oklahoma this weekend. The Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger standout could possibly take a midweek visit to USC and then take a trip to Florida but the Sooners would be the team to watch here if he likes his trip to Norman this weekend.

*****

DAVE IULI - Miami

Iuli's commitment to Oregon lasted until Christmas when he backed off the Ducks a few weeks following Cristobal's move to Miami. Now, the four-star offensive guard from Puyallup, Wash., is taking his trip to MIami this weekend and the Hurricanes could definitely land his commitment at some point leading into signing day. USC and Oregon could be the Pac-12 teams to watch as well.

*****

CHRISTEN MILLER - Oregon

Georgia and Ohio State are considered the frontrunners for Miller but three visits are coming up in the next three weekends starting with Oregon, followed by Florida A&M and Miami. The Hurricanes might have the best shot to get him away from the Buckeyes or the Bulldogs but Miller likes Lanning a lot so things could get interesting if the Ducks really impress him.

*****

AHMAD MOTEN - Tennessee

Miami and Oklahoma visits are coming up and both will be important for the four-star defensive tackle from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, but a trip to Tennessee this weekend is crucial as well. Defensive line coach Rodney Garner and Moten have developed a relationship and while some other programs might be ahead right now, a weekend trip to Knoxville could be huge.

*****

HAROLD PERKINS - Florida

The five-star linebacker committed to Texas A&M at the Under Armour Game just a couple weeks ago and the Aggies are still in great shape but Perkins will visit Florida this weekend and meet with LSU before finalizing his choice. The Gators have been involved ever since Napier took the job and Perkins has been intrigued but they probably sit in third place now. The real threat might be LSU since he's a Louisiana native and grew up an LSU fan.

*****

JACK PYBURN - Auburn, Miami

It's going to be a busy few days for the three-star defensive end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles. Pyburn recently backed off his Minnesota pledge and will spend Friday and Saturday at Auburn and then Sunday and Monday at Miami. After those two visits, Pyburn should have a much better idea of where his recruitment is headed since those two schools have been the most active since he reopened his recruitment last week.

*****

SHEMAR STEWART - Miami