Peyton Bowen to Oklahoma

This is a huge weekend at Oklahoma, not only because of Bedlam but because many top prospects will be on campus, and the four-star safety is one of the biggest. Bowen remains committed to Notre Dame and he was just in South Bend, but the Sooners have been making a significant push for his services and the feeling now is that if the Denton (Texas) Guyer flips anywhere it would be to Oklahoma.

*****

Kameron Davis to Florida State

The 2024 four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty has been committed to Florida State since February 2021, and ever since that time other teams have been trying to flip him. Florida is one, and Georgia is definitely another. He was recently in Athens and Ohio State, Alabama and others are getting involved. But Davis has remained steadfast in his commitment to the Seminoles, and getting back on campus could remind him why he picked FSU in the first place

*****

David Hicks to Oklahoma

When Hicks committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma in late September it was seen as a surprise, but the Sooners have not backed off, especially as the Aggies have struggled mightily this season. The Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman was at Oregon last weekend, and the trip went really well as Hicks opens his eyes to other potential options. A good weekend in Norman could be really compelling as well.

*****

Kenny Minchey to Notre Dame

Is it only a matter of time before Minchey commits to the Irish? That might come this weekend, or it could be later. But the three-star quarterback from Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Pauil II backed off his Pitt pledge and then scheduled a trip to South Bend for this weekend, so the writing might be on the wall.

*****

Deandre Moore to Louisville

This will be an important trip for Moore - and for Louisville - especially after the four-star receiver is coming off important visits to Texas and Georgia. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout is expected to be in town with a bunch of teammates who are also pledged to the Cardinals, among others. Moore could be reinforced in his commitment to Louisville, or his trips to Georgia and Texas might open things up even more for him.

*****

Rueben Owens to Louisville

The No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation shocked a lot of people when he committed to Louisville in June, but he’s remained steadfast in that pledge through his senior season and he’s expected back on campus this weekend. This is going to be another situation where the El Campo, Texas, standout is going to have to say no to a lot of schools trying to flip him - mainly TCU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M - but another weekend with a lot of commits, and around the Louisville coaches again, could firm things up even more.

*****

Tomarrion Parker to Clemson

The four-star defensive end from Phenix City (Ala.) Central is only days away from making his commitment - and it’s a great sign for Clemson that he’s expected on campus this weekend. The Tigers have emerged as the frontrunner for the former Penn State commit, so this trip to Clemson could be to wrap up any loose ends and finalize things before he announces - unless some sort of surprise is in place.

*****

Roderick Pierce to Michigan

The Wisconsin commit is planning a return trip to Michigan this weekend as rumors abound that the Wolverines might be able to flip the three-star defensive tackle from Chicago Brother Rice. The Badgers uncharacteristically suffered decommitments from fellow Windy City defensive lineman Jamel Howard and Ohio three-star WR Collin Dixon. It could be about the uncertainty of whether Jim Leonhard will get the full-time job or not, but Pierce heading to Michigan is another big deal to watch.

*****

Rodrick Pleasant to Oregon

The feeling with Pleasant is that top Gardena (Calif.) Serra prospects usually go to USC, and the Trojans are making the four-star speedster a priority, so coach Lincoln Riley and his staff should be pleased with where they sit in his recruitment. But Oregon is an appealing option here as Pleasant has a close relationship with five-star QB commit Dante Moore and the Ducks have been recruiting so well in Southern California. It’s at least something to watch.

*****

David Stone to Oklahoma