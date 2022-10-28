It’s another busy weekend of visits around the country with some important rivalry games bringing in top players. Here’s a look at the main trips that stand out heading into Saturday. ***** TEAMS THAT NEED TO HAVE STRONG RECRUITING FINISHES: East Coast | Mid-South | Southeast | Midwest CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

RUEBEN BAIN to Louisville

Many signs point to Bain ending up at Miami especially since he plays at Miami Central and his brother is on staff with the Hurricanes, but he has not committed yet and Louisville has pulled off numerous recruiting surprises this cycle. Could Bain be influenced to join the Cardinals after this weekend’s visit? Louisville is recruiting South Florida incredibly well with some Miami Central teammates on board. This recruitment could take an interesting turn.

*****

CEDRIC BAXTER to Florida State

The four-star running back from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater is saying all the right things about his Texas commitment and that he’s not flipping, but the former FSU commitment keeps visiting and will be back in Tallahassee this weekend. It’s certainly something to watch closely as coach Mike Norvell and his staff try to flip him back to the Seminoles as Baxter’s actions are speaking louder than his words with repeated trips there.

*****

T.A. CUNNINGHAM to Texas A&M

Cunningham’s time in California has been difficult so far with some off-field issues outside of his control, but this summer the 2024 high four-star defensive end transferred from Johns Creek, Ga., to Los Alamitos, Calif. He said he loved the vibe in Southern California, and that could draw him to USC, especially with Los Al teammates Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon committed there. But the Aggies have recruited so well along the defensive line, and despite on-field struggles the environment at Texas A&M this weekend against Ole Miss should be great.

*****

JADYN DAVIS to Michigan

Is it only a matter of time until the 2024 five-star quarterback picks Michigan? The Wolverines have positioned themselves very well in Davis’ recruitment, and seeing the atmosphere at the in-state rivalry game against Michigan State this weekend could propel them even higher. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout has felt the love from Michigan’s staff and he is clearly a top priority. That’s going to matter when decision day comes.

*****

DJ LAGWAY to Texas A&M

Florida has really surged in Lagway’s recruitment, and he said there is no environment where he’s more comfortable than Gainesville, so this weekend trip to College Station is especially important. The 2024 four-stat quarterback has been tagged to Texas A&M for a long time. The school is only about an hour down the road from him and the Aggies’ offense definitely needs help - a pitch that could be delivered again this weekend.

*****

JUSTIN SCOTT to Michigan

Notre Dame has been the school mentioned most when it comes to Scott’s early recruitment, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive lineman end up there. But others are going to push. Ohio State is one and Michigan is absolutely another as there is a definite Midwest feel at this point. A dominating performance, especially up front - like Michigan just had against Penn State - plus a big-time environment, along with Notre Dame’s recent struggles, could be compelling.

*****

WESLEY WATSON to Kansas State

The three-star receiver remains committed to Colorado, but a coaching change there could open up more things for the College Station, Texas, standout. He's taking a trip to this weekend to Kansas State, one of the more stable programs in the country. An early SMU commit, Watson could be taking more visits as the Buffaloes figure out their coaching situation, but a fun time in Manhattan could swing things in Kansas State’s favor.

*****

RYAN WINGO to Michigan

The 2024 five-star receiver has been traveling all around the country this season to get a much better feel for his recruitment, and this weekend he’ll be in Ann Arbor for another important visit. Notre Dame is definitely one school to watch here, but as Wingo gets out to more places - and maybe sees the Irish struggle on offense - the Wolverines could make up a ton of ground this weekend.

*****

BRYCE UNDERWOOD - Michigan

It’s never too early for quarterback recruiting, and if Underwood is the top QB in 2025 then getting him to Ann Arbor this weekend could be huge. Michigan State has actually had more success with top recruits from Belleville, Mich., so Underwood is going to get a prime opportunity to see both the Wolverines and the Spartans this weekend. The outcome could have a huge impact early in Underwood’s thinking.

*****

MICHAEL VAN BUREN to Penn State