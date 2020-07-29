CaliforniaPreps - Wednesday's Mailbag: Mikey Williams, Bama, Georgetown, Virginia

With Makur Maker committing to an HBCU, what do you think the chances are now that Mikey Williams does the same? Is it even more likely than before? — Erik Kase (@Eweezy28) July 26, 2020

Mikey Williams has been pretty adamant about attending an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), so I would actually be mildly surprised if he did not eventually commit to one. Very rarely, if ever, has a rising sophomore published a final 10 so early in the process, but that is what happened last week. Of the group, half of them are considered as an HBCU. A member of the 2023 class, Williams is older for his grade, and with his talent and abilities don’t be shocked if he eventually moved into the 2022 class. In doing so, Williams could begin his college career a year earlier than expected, speeding up his process to the NBA. However, committing and actually enrolling is the question at hand. Even if he were to reclassify into the 2022 class, two years is a long time in the sport, and newer opportunities could be presented to Williams before his college days could begin. Take, for instance, the new G League initiative: It was nothing but an idea in 2018. And while spending a year overseas before the NBA has been a route others took in the past, it has become more mainstream in the past 12 months, thanks to LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton. With that all being said, Williams committing to an HBCU would be a landmark day. Seeing that his mother attended Hampton University, there is a little more to Williams picking an HBCU. However, just as questions linger as to whether Makur Maker will actually enroll this fall at Howard, the same discussion regarding Williams will continue until he actually walks on to a college campus.

*****

Right now do you think Virginia is in better shape for Keels or Warley? Also, any info on Efton Reid? — Chris Bukowski (@CB9921) July 26, 2020

That is a tough one, because it's been difficult to get a read on Trevor Keels and Jalen Warley. There was a point earlier in the spring when Keels was close to committing to Villanova, but the Wildcats could face a more difficult path in landing him after its two recent guard commitments. Could that mean Virginia is the team to beat? I am not sure that I would go that far just yet. Keels has not shown his hand as far as when he might commit, potentially because he is hoping that he could visit a few of his suitors before deciding. That could only help Duke, North Carolina and a number of others. As for Warley, Virginia is believed to be one of the teams to beat. However, I would not discount Michigan’s chances, because assistant Phil Martelli coached Warely’s father and uncle. Miami is definitely another to monitor, and If distance isn’t a factor, Oregon could possibly lure him to the West Coast. I will say that Warley is the likelier of the two to pick Virginia but do keep an eye on Florida State as the Seminoles are lurking with the top-25 guard. In the frontcourt sits Efton Reid, a top-25 center that we highlighted Sunday. Reid had discussed moving into the 2020 class, but the DMV native will instead prep a year at IMG Academy. The pandemic has made all things more regionalized, which could work in the favor of the Wahoos, but my guess is that if he was to commit to Virginia he would have already done so instead of stringing things out this long, especially in light of the Cavs’ recruiting efforts dating back to his freshman year.

*****

If you had to pick a month when do you think Kennedy Chandler pulls the trigger? — Matthew Maxwell (@_Matty_Ice12) July 26, 2020

August. Kennedy Chandler - or at least those connected with him - has repeatedly denied that he is anywhere near committing. But where there is smoke there is fire, which is the situation with the five-star guard. The talk in recent weeks is that Chandler is close to committing, and if that is the case it would be to Tennessee. Speaking with various coaching staffs that have been in the running for Chandler, they expect him to end up in Knoxville - and some are waving the white flag to an extent. However, there is also the thought that Chandler would like to visit all five of his finalists one more time before committing. That is easier said than done in light of the current restrictions on official visits, which could be prolonged well past the Aug. 31. Maybe Chandler does hold off, but whether it is August or November or February, chances are he will end up playing for Rick Barnes a year from now.

*****

Who is Bama in solid position for in the 2021 class? — thomas m (@thomasmac4214) July 26, 2020

*****

Who do you see filling Georgetown’s last two 2021 scholarships? — marco mastriani (@marcomastriani1) July 26, 2020

Much could play out between now and next year, and the two scholarships that Georgetown must fill for the 2021-2022 season could actually turn into three of four because of transfers and other situations. Regardless, Georgetown will definitely be looking to fill a hole along the frontline, which is why the Hoyas are involved with some of the best 4 and 5s in the nation. Mac Etienne, Chet Holmgren, Roosevelt Wheeler, Efton Reid, Jalin Billingsley and Ryan Mutombo have continued to hear from the Hoyas. Billingsley and Mutombo are the likeliest candidates, with the former nearing his commitment on Friday. After landing Jordan Riley last week (and if Tyler Beard sticks with his decision to attend prep school and then begin his time on the Big East campus), it will be interesting to see where the Hoyas go with their final scholarship. Georgetown has become one of the most active Big East programs in the transfer portal and with the one-time transfer rule likely to be in effect by next year, chances are the Hoyas will go that route, compared to sitting with eight underclassmen on their roster a year from now. If not, keep an eye on Nisine Poplar, Brandon Murray, Daniel Nixon, among others, and even five-star Aminu Mohammed, who calls the area home.

*****

With Angelo Brizzi and Peyton Watson committing elsewhere tomorrow, do you expect Michigan to expand their board? If so, who do you think we should look out for? — mgoblue (@mgoblue_77) July 26, 2020