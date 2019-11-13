*****

Does UNC add another piece in 2020 class? If so, who? — Ward Yount (@CoachWardYount) November 10, 2019

I believe they will add another player, but who that might is not entirely clear at this point. What we know right now is that North Carolina is set with its five-man class, and all those players are expected to sign over the next seven days. It is the second-ranked group nationally and arguably Roy Williams’ best class dating back to original his hiring in Chapel Hill in 2003. While the Tar Heels' scholarship count is full, defections have become a consistent theme every spring. Duke and Kentucky have become great at adding late-year commitments, and with the recruiting success that the Heels have achieved this fall I could see them heading down a similar path if a surprise transfer takes place or if Armando Bacot puts together a tremendous freshman run that he parlays into an NBA Draft selection. It might not be the high school route that the blueblood program takes. I don’t see Ziaire Williams choosing UNC, and with Bryce Thompson going to Kansas there is no one left on UNC's recruiting board. Will there be a high school decommitment after a coaching change, similar to what we saw with Anthony Harris last spring? Maybe, but the likeliest option might be the grad-transfer route, similar to what they just achieved with Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce.

*****

What’s going on with Kyree Walker? — nick (@ncgrpy) November 10, 2019

Your guess is as good as mine. Kyree Walker, a four-star wing, left Hillcrest Prep in Arizona last month with the hope of enrolling in college between semesters. Word is that he is already fully qualified and that if he does choose a school in the coming weeks he would have two options. He could enroll and then redshirt for the remainder of the college season - similar to what Hamidou Diallo did three years ago - before seeing his eligibility begin in the fall of 2020. The other avenue he could take is to enroll and begin to play immediately, similar to what we saw with Austin Wiley four years ago. Arkansas has been the most discussed landing spots for Walker, but there could be a few others that could become involved including Kansas, Memphis and Michigan. It seems that, for now, the idea of choosing the professional path has come and gone for this winter, and his likeliest option is college at the turn of the calendar year.

*****

#twittertuesday Hey Corey what the latest on Cam Thomas — Josh Hartman (@Jhart9232) November 10, 2019

Cam Thomas is one of the top scorers in high school basketball and, as you would imagine, he could practically pick the school that he wants to attend. Early on, NC State was the leader, but then UConn took the pole position. Auburn also made a push, but his recruitment now seems to be more of a battle between LSU and UCLA. He has not outlined a timeline for his commitment, but there is a chance that he could end his recruitment in the coming days. If he does, I would expect his commitment to be given to LSU. The Tigers hosted Thomas on the second weekend in September and have not backed off in their prioritization of the Virginia native. They also were able to secure the commitment from his school teammate, Bradley Ezewiro, last month, which should not hurt in their pursuit of the elite scorer. If he does wait, it could work in favor for UCLA or another potential suitor.

*****

Update on Dawson Garcia after the competition of Marquette official visit? Do you still consider Marquette the favorite? #mubb #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) November 11, 2019

I do, but I also would not count out Indiana. Dawson Garcia, one of the top remaining forwards available this fall, is all but set to sign within the coming days. He just took an official visit to Marquette over the weekend, which will be his last before coming to a college decision. Memphis and Minnesota are also involved and have not laid off in their pursuit of him. But much of the talk has surrounded the Golden Eagles and Hoosiers - and rightfully so. With signing day now here, Garcia has made plans for a signing on November 20. Marquette currently has my vote in the FutureCast, and while a selection of IU would not make for a giant surprise, I am sticking with the Big East bunch.

*****