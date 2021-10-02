WATCH: Drake London's big first half leads USC at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. -- When the Biletnikoff Award committee takes a look at the country's top pass-catchers this season, Drake London's sequence early in USC's game at Colorado on Saturday should get several looks.

On the Trojans' third possession Saturday, London emphasized his case for consideration as the top WR in college football with three incredible catches 59 yards and USC's first touchdown.

The first came as quarterback Kedon Slovis lofted the ball downfield for London, who didn't have much separation from the defensive back but also rarely needs any. He freed himself as the ball arrived and hauled in a 29-yard reception down the right side to the Colorado 35-yard line.