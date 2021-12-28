Washington leads for four-star guard Darius Carr

LAS VEGAS – A standout at Playa Del Rey (Calif) St. Bernard School. Darrius Carr was one of the standouts of the 2021 Tarkanian Classic and has some high-major options when it comes to his college future. Following one of his games in the desert, the big-motored guard talked to Rivals.com about which school leads for his commitment.





ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE’S HIGHEST ON

“Right now, Washington is at the top of my list.”

ON WHAT SETS WASHINGTON APART

“My relationship with the coaching staff, for sure.”

ON WHICH HUSKY COACH HE’S CLOSEST WITH

“Wyking Jones. He’s an uncle to me. I always talk to him after games. He comes and watches my games and then has feedback for me. He feels like family for me.”

ON A POTENTIAL VISIT TO SEATTLE

“I was supposed to go this weekend, before my team decided to play in this. I played in this instead. I’ll visit, though. Now I’m gonna focus on the season and get to Washington after the season in that break before AAU starts.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Beside the offers I have from Cal, Washington and those, there’s a few more. A couple Midwest schools – Butler for sure. They’ve been talking to me. There are some Pac 12 schools, too. Butler is probably the most serious.”

ON BUTLER

“I know the gym and the history of the gym. I haven’t been there or anything, but I want to see it.”

ON HIS GAME

“I love to get up and down and play above the rim. That’s my main goal. When people collapse because they don’t think I can shoot, I get to that medium-range. When the come for that, I start knocking down that three.”



