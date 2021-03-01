USC offer big for three-star DL Jaxson Moi
Jaxson Moi has been quickly picking up major offers over the last few months but the one from USC in recent days was a surprise.Even though the three-star defensive lineman has loaded up his offer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news