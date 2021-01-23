CaliforniaPreps - USC lands five-star cornerback Domani Jackson

Domani Jackson knew where he wanted to go. The five-star cornerback knew he did not want to wait, either.

So on Saturday - his parents’ anniversary - the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout committed to USC over his other finalists Arizona State, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

“Ever since eighth grade when they offered me from that camp, I fell in love with USC,” Jackson said.

“I feel like we can bring something back starting with that 2021 class with the big man Korey (Foreman) and Ceyair (Wright) and all the commits they got. And a big one is going to be coming up, too, so you’re just going to have to wait on that one. Like I said, I feel like it’s time.

“Everybody thinks SC is terrible now or whatnot but we’ve been talking for a long time about changing the program back and bringing it back. Those kids really contributed to my commitment too because I really think we can change the program around and kids in my class will be committed soon, too, so it’s going to be a crazy class again.”

The USC players and the 2021 commits helped Jackson make his decision. So did his outstanding relationship with coach Clay Helton and especially position coach Donte Williams, one of the best recruiters nationally.

“Donte is a crazy man,” Jackson said. “I really mess with Donte. He’s a big factor why I’m making it now and trying to build this class up. Coach Clay, I really like coach Clay. He’s my favorite head coach. People have their own opinion but I like Clay a lot.”

The 2021 class is almost polished off for USC with some final pieces possibly coming in the late signing period as four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis and others are topping the list.

Jackson now turns his attention to recruiting hard for the Trojans in 2022 and fellow five-star cornerback Will Johnson is the main priority. The Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South recruit recently visited USC and stayed at Jackson’s house for the weekend.

“Me and Will are really close now,” Jackson said. “I’m not persuading him in any type of way but he knows we can both be a lockdown duo in college football and no one can really mess with us. I’m always in his ear 24/7 about where he should go so we will see.”