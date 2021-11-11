USC is early frontrunner for 2024 OL DeAndre Carter
THE LATESTDeAndre Carter is only a sophomore but he’s already a mainstay on the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive line and that’s saying something since there are so many top-notch players at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news