STOCK UP

Cook arrived in Orlando as one of the highest-ranked four-stars in the nation, so we expected a lot from him during practice. The Texas signee’s performances throughout the week has proven that ranking too low, if not correct. Cook’s explosiveness is off the charts and he has no problem creating separation to give quarterbacks big windows to get him the ball. Once he gets the ball he’s pretty elusive in the open field and does a good job changing his speed to make defenders miss.

*****

The future LSU Tiger is as big as a house but moves extremely well for his size. Physical traits aside, Heard has proven to be a very effective run blocker and he is so light on his feet that outside speed rushers haven’t been able to use his size to their advantage. Heard will be tested in the game on Tuesday, and that could have a lot to do with his ranking in the final update.

*****

Herring is one of the most consistent offensive linemen on either team and he has a chance to play a lot at Michigan. He isn't the most impressive physical specimen, but he is very strong and plays with outstanding technique. Once Herring is physically ready to contribute he could become a mainstay on the Michigan offensive line. The game on Tuesday will be a good barometer for how ready he is for the college game.

*****

Receiver is one of the deepest positions at the UA Game and Johnson is one of the most physically imposing players at the position. The Clemson signee knows how to use that strength and size to his advantage. Johnson has very good short-area quickness and that's helped him create big windows for quarterbacks to get him the ball. What's most impressive about Johnson's game is his strong hands. He's done a good job consistently catching the ball, even in tight coverage. Johnson may not take the top off many defenses but he has a chance to be very productive at the next level and in the game on Tuesday.

*****

Matthews has made some really impressive catches at practice this week and has shown off great route-running abilities. The Utah signee isn't the fastest or biggest receiver, but he gets open more often than not. Matthews is currently ranked as the No. 53 receiver in the nation, but it would be a little surprising if he finished the rankings cycle there.

*****

Hopkins has some great natural abilities and they've helped him shine this week. The Colorado signee has soft hands and is a savvy route runner at times. Hopkins has been especially effective on crossing routes this week. Depending on how the game goes, a huge rankings boost in the final update would be surprising at this point but he'll likely move up, given his performances during practice this week.

*****

Lemon is on the smaller side, but he has proven to be so hard for defensive backs to check, especially when he gets a clean release off the line of scrimmage. The USC signee also has some of the best hands of any receiver on either team. Lemon is already ranked pretty high at No. 58 in the Rivals250 and No. 9 in the receiver rankings, but he could see a slight move up if he continues to impress in the game on Tuesday.

*****

Running backs haven't gotten much of a chance to shine, but it's clear Edwards is one of the fastest players on either field. He won the fastest man competition and has caught the ball well during one-on-ones and team drills. The Colorado signee is pretty small, so that's something to consider when thinking about his ranking, but there is no denying his speed and potential playmaking ability. His performance in the game on Tuesday could confirm what we've seen in practice this week.



*****

STOCK HOLDING STEADY