LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The first day of practice leading up to the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday is in the books. Team Speed and Team Phantom went through installations on both sides of the ball in full pads without heavy contact or intra-squad competition; still there were takeaways focusing on Team Speed.

Duce Robinson is the real deal

Duce Robinson looked the part on Day 1. Running routes on air, the five-star tight end from Arizona’s Pinnacle High School was fluid and showcased his hands. The offense had Robinson set up as an inside receiver and with his hand in the dirt depending on the package. At the end of the practice session the camp organizers had different 1-on-1 drills set up. Without shoulder pads but wearing a helmet in the competition, Robinson got a big touchdown catch that brought the house down.

*****

Another TE grabs attention

There was another tight end that looked smooth during practice and that was Khamari Anderson. The Kentucky signee has the size, hands, and speed to be a threat in the Wildcats’ offense but also has the frame to be a strong addition to the rushing attack. As things heat up on the field, it’ll be fun to watch how Anderson works against All-America defensive ends, linebackers, and the secondary.

*****

Samuel M’Pemba causing restless nights for tackles

Team Phantom has three listed offensive tackles, Zalance Heard, Markee Anderson and Stanton Ramil… chances are none of them are sleeping soundly over the next four nights. Samuel M’Pemba continues to add mass to his frame and will be heading to Athens SEC ready. Once everything goes full-speed, expect to hear M’Pemba’s name in future takeaways.

*****

The return of Will Norman

At IMG Academy, four-star defensive tackle Will Norman was in the spotlight. Back on the field with five- and four-stars he’s played against and camped with, he was once again in his element. Norman spent his senior season back in New Jersey playing for East Side. Because of transfer rules, Norman was limited to five games. The fire was in his eyes ready to make a statement come Tuesday.

*****

Florida QB signee Jaden Rashada looked smooth