“I didn’t really know about the NIL deals until I started taking my official visits. When I got there, it was a big eye-opener for me and my family, because coming from Hawaii we really didn’t know what it was.”

“Like I said, those schools are throwing up big numbers, but it isn’t about the numbers or the school with the biggest numbers.”



“It didn’t play too much of a role, that was probably last on my list. I feel like you go to your school and they promise you this, this and that from that collective and if you don’t produce you don’t get any money. That is my strong belief. “I will go in produce, do what I do, and the rest will come. They have it set up where you have everything you need. If you want to record music, they have a recording studio. You can record videos for YouTube, and they have camera guys – they have everything that you need. Coach (Dabo) Swinney said the man makes the brand.”

“NIL is a big thing, but it didn’t really factor anything into my recruitment. NIL is kind of new. If I was in the previous class, I wouldn’t have NIL. I was trying to figure out a program that had all aspects I was looking for: academics, the football side of things and the degrees that USC has will carry you for life after football. That was bigger for me than NIL.”

“Not really. It wasn’t a big deal for me. For me, making my decision NIL didn’t really come up as a big deal for me.”



“It didn’t play a factor at all.”



“Actually, I am not the biggest NIL person or social media person. I just want to play football. I know it will come. “



"It didn't. I know a lot of people focus on that, that is their main thing when they are looking at schools. I think nowadays, it isn’t ruining college football but it is kind of ruining peoples' decisions because they are focusing on a school that might give you the most money but they won’t develop you and the coaches aren’t as connected with you. Maybe the class isn’t even that close. “When I was looking at schools I just knew I wanted to be at a place where I was comfortable, where I knew I was going into a good situation and I could play early, and also where I could get developed. I thought Oklahoma was the best spot for me.”

“No, not really. It will play a factor, a little bit, because you want to get paid for your work, but I didn’t feel that was the main thing. It played a factor, but not as big as people thought.”

“I didn’t worry about NIL. It don’t mean nothing to me. My goal is to be developed over three or four years into a first-rounder.”



“Honestly, it didn’t play too much of a factor because if you are good, you are good. If you’re not, you’re not. If you are not good, I don’t think anyone would want you to represent them with NIL. You have to do your part first on the field, that has to be first. Once you get it done on the field, then all the other stuff will be able to come.”



“I wasn’t that big on name, image and likeness. It didn’t really play a big factor in my recruitment.”



“No, to be honest, even though it is a big thing now. That didn’t play a factor in my commitment because anywhere I go that will just come with it. I was more focused on the football aspect and being taken care of off the field.”

“No. Not at all. For me, it was just about my recruitment, having a good bond with the coaches.”



“It really didn’t play that much of a factor because a lot of these kids are being told one thing and given another. If you play ball you will get paid. There is money everywhere. NIL does not stand too much of a factor in my recruitment. It’s about the coaches for me, making sure I have the right relationship. I don’t want to be bought and I don’t want to put that image to a school that I can be bought. I want them to have a relationship with me - buying me with their relationship.”

“It really didn’t play a big part in it. I really was just looking for a school that showed the most love, showing that they care about me, not all about the money.”



“It didn’t factor that much. It really didn’t.”



