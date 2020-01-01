PREGAME

Schools in the mix: Oregon, USC, Arizona State Prediction: Arizona State Farrell's take: Badger has long been considered an Arizona State lean and he brings a lot to the table offensively. He has good size and is a solid route runner who will be a reliable target in the passing game, which is much needed. However he's also talented enough to play defense.

Schools in the mix: Colorado, Arizona, UCLA Prediction: Colorado Farrell's take: Harris has a very high ceiling but he's rail thin and needs a lot of work in the weight room to be effective in college. However, he is 6-foot-8 and long as heck so you just can't teach that.

Schools in the mix: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami Prediction: Georgia Farrell's take: The rumor is that the big tight end has already signed with Georgia and is just announcing it publicly at the game. He's a massive target and a good athlete, and he will change the way Georgia utilizes the tight end for sure.

