UA All-America Game: Schedule, predictions for commitments
The Under Armour All America Game is Thursday night and with it, as usual, come some players declaring for schools on national television. Here are those scheduled to do so with predictions.
*****
UNDER ARMOUR GAME WEEK: Who has impressed most? | Mind of Mike Day 2 | Day 2 Awards | Farrell's thoughts | Five players who could earn a fifth star | Players predict where uncommitted will land | Darnell Washington | Sedrick Van Pran | Avantae Williams | Jayson Jones
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
PREGAME
Schools in the mix: Oklahoma, TCU, Virginia Tech, Auburn
Prediction: Oklahoma
Farrell’s take: Morris was an Arkansas commit when his father was the head coach there but now it appears he will end up at Oklahoma. He’s not at the same level as some recent OU quarterbacks or Spencer Rattler from last year but in the day of the transfer portal you need depth and he can provide that.
*****
FIRST QUARTER
Schools in the mix: Oregon, USC, Arizona State
Prediction: Arizona State
Farrell’s take: Badger has long been considered an Arizona State lean and he brings a lot to the table offensively. He has good size and is a solid route runner who will be a reliable target in the passing game, which is much needed. However he’s also talented enough to play defense.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA STATE FANS AT DEVILSDIGEST.COM
*****
SECOND QUARTER
Schools in the mix: Colorado, Arizona, UCLA
Prediction: Colorado
Farrell’s take: Harris has a very high ceiling but he’s rail thin and needs a lot of work in the weight room to be effective in college. However, he is 6-foot-8 and long as heck so you just can’t teach that.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSNATION.COM
*****
HALFTIME
Schools in the mix: Clemson, Utah, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M
Prediction: Arizona State
Farrell’s take: Ngata is a great fit for Arizona State because he’s a shifty runner and he can be effective in the passing game. Herm Edwards hits on two commitments at the UA Game.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA STATE FANS AT DEVILSDIGEST.COM
*****
Schools in the mix: Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami
Prediction: Georgia
Farrell’s take: The rumor is that the big tight end has already signed with Georgia and is just announcing it publicly at the game. He’s a massive target and a good athlete, and he will change the way Georgia utilizes the tight end for sure.
*****
THIRD QUARTER
Schools in the mix: Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arizona State
Prediction: Oregon
Farrell’s take: Manning was a toss-up between Georgia and Oregon for a little bit but I think Oregon wins out and the Ducks are getting a rangy and talented defender with great ball skills.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM
*****
FOURTH QUARTER
Schools in the mix: Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama
Prediction: Georgia
Farrell’s take: Evans, like Washington, was rumored to be a signee for Georgia during the Early Signing Period and should announce for the Dawgs on national television. He has a big boom-or-bust factor but he’s an impressive running back.