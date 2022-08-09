Two teams battling it out for LB Blake Nichelson
Blake Nichelson took two visits to Florida State and one to Oregon this summer as the interest on both sides ramps up with a decision possibly coming soon.The high three-star linebacker from Mantec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news