Two Pac-12 programs stand out to DL Dejon Roney
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - Dejon Roney has nearly a dozen offers but two schools are standing out most - and both could go a long way in his recruitment.The 2022 four-star defensive tackle has a focus o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news