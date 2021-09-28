Tuesdays with Gorney: Breaking down the 2023 QBs

In his weekly series, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts on recruiting topics and storylines that impact the national landscape.



THOUGHTS ON USC AND ITS MISSES

The Ole Miss-Alabama game this weekend is interesting on so many levels but especially since it looks like such a missed opportunity for USC. Lane Kiffin was immature as USC’s coach but would any fan trade the Steve Sarkisian or Clay Helton years to go through the growing pains with Kiffin if anyone knew how talented he would become as a play-caller at Alabama and now as a head coach at Ole Miss? Who knows if that maturation process would have even happened at USC but it also speaks to giving coaches more time to implement their systems and develop their recruiting classes before everyone is so happy to fire someone for “the next best thing.” How’s that worked out for USC? The Trojans got lambasted and embarrassed by Oregon State on Saturday night in front of an empty Coliseum in the second half. The search is on for another coach to take over in Los Angeles and more than anything, a change in mindset is needed around that program. And keeping players home is an imperative. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral – the two leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy – were both once committed to the Trojans. I’m pretty certain neither regrets their decision one bit.

*****

CAN FSU REALLY KEEP HUNTER?

Travis Hunter is one of the best athletes in the Rivals era dating back to 2002. We’ve compared him with a taller Adoree’ Jackson but he’s more dynamic and impactful on the football field. He’s so skilled, so versatile and has such length and range that it’s almost unfair he’s still playing high school football. And he’s been committed to Florida State since March 2020. That’s all well and good because back then, coach Mike Norvell was just hired, there was excitement around the program’s future after a few nauseating seasons under Willie Taggart. Florida State went 3-6 in Norvell’s first season (albeit a strange COVID year as well) but now the Seminoles are winless in four tries this season. It’s hard to believe it was only weeks ago that FSU battled Notre Dame to overtime and things looked headed in the right direction. Since then, losses to Jacksonville State, Wake Forest and Louisville have dampened any thoughts of high hopes. Georgia is making a big run at Hunter. Alabama is feeling around. Others will try because when there’s blood in the water, the sharks circle. For his part, Hunter has never even shown the slightest indication of looking around. He said in recent days that he’s sticking with Florida State regardless of wins and losses this season. I believe him but I’ve also been around long enough to know recruits sometimes say one thing and end up doing something else. Only time will tell with Hunter. He’s talented enough to play at Florida State right now and be one of the best players on the team. But that might also be part of the problem: One player can only do so much. The Seminoles need a lot of help all over the place and convincing Hunter – and all the elite four-stars committed – that things are moving in the right direction will be another job to pile onto Norvell’s to-do list.

*****

THE GREAT 2023 QB RECKONING

Arch Manning (Sam Spiegelman)