CaliforniaPreps - Tuesdays with Gorney: Thoughts on the new 2023 rankings

In his weekly series, Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts and opinions on recruiting topics and storylines that impact the national landscape. Today, he looks at the newly-released 2023 rankings .

There were a few prospects with whom it was a complete no-brainer and inevitable so there was no need to wait on giving them their five-star status. Here are some preliminary thoughts on the four five-stars:

DE Lebbeus Overton: He starts at No. 1 overall and there’s an easy argument as to why. He is so physical and aggressive for a sophomore in high school, he has great timing to set up blockers and he’s fast and athletic to track players down in the backfield. I don’t think he has the freaky physical traits of Jadeveon Clowney or even a DeMarvin Leal but he reminds me a lot of Jeffery Simmons, a mix of physical and athletic who’s just unstoppable on the defensive line.

QB Malachi Nelson: There was a lot of debate about whether Nelson or Arch Manning should be the top quarterback in the class. We sided with Nelson and I think we made the right decision. He’s so smooth and cool in the pocket. He is such a precision passer and a playmaker that it’s hard to put any other quarterback ahead of him right now. Even if his last name is Manning.

QB Arch Manning: Which brings us to Manning. We didn’t want to rank him high just because of his family gene pool but that has to be a consideration that Peyton and Eli are his uncles and his grandfather is Archie Manning. No high school football player in Rivals history has that type of bloodline. But the 2023 quarterback is also a smooth passer with great timing and he’s an underrated athlete. Based on talent and potential alone, a ranking this high is justified.

WR Brandon Inniss: I know at the NFL Combine a lot of guys who move up the draft boards and are the headliners are the speedy guys who test well in the 40-yard dash. But something also has to be said about receivers who run excellent routes, always get open and catch every single pass thrown their way. Maybe Inniss isn’t the fastest in the world but he gets open and he makes plays, and he’s been doing it for years. We wanted to reward that.