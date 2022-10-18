The 2023 quarterback class is pretty much wrapped up unless there are one or two surprises in store so in today’s Tuesdays with Gorney, national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a deep dive into the 2024 quarterbacks and what trends he’s seeing.

Ryan Puglisi committed to Georgia this weekend and that decision could set off a domino effect across the 2024 quarterback landscape for five-stars and the four-star quarterbacks below him. If every action has an equal but opposite reaction then that’s also true in quarterback recruiting even if the players are still more than a year from the Early Signing Period for their recruiting class. The calendar has been pushed up this much – and this is the current state of recruiting. How many coaching changes will happen in that time? Plenty. Not to mention coordinator and position coach movement. Still, top prospects are committing at an earlier clip and no position comes off the board faster than quarterbacks. Puglisi’s pledge to Georgia would seem to have a major impact on five-star quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif., but that might not necessarily be the case. Sayin has had Georgia and LSU highest on his list for some time with a planned visit to Alabama coming up but after Puglisi picked the Bulldogs, Sayin told me, “It doesn’t really change anything for me.”

Jadyn Davis

DJ Lagway (Rivals.com)