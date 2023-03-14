QUARTERBACK

Bryce Underwood (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The quarterback class in 2025 is shaping up to be really strong at the top and then deep as well as we can go at least 10 deep where the players are super talented and already incredibly heavily recruited. Belleville, Mich., standout Bryce Underwood leads the way and he’s one of only four five-stars to start in the rankings cycle but there is a good opportunity for many others to join that elite group as well with Cutter Boley, Austin Simmons and George MacIntyre leading the way. Let’s also not forget about KJ Lacey, who rounds out the top five because he put up major numbers and has seen his recruitment take off. With 20 four-stars already among the pro-style quarterbacks alone, this is going to be a good group. At dual-threat, it doesn’t look nearly as strong yet as Lucedale (Miss.) George County’s Deuce Knight is the lone four-star. MORE QB COVERAGE: Breaking down the QBs at Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles

RUNNING BACK

Jordon Davison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Again, we’re going to be deliberate on handing out five-star rankings to running backs because of position value considerations in the NFL Draft but Jordon Davison and Harlem Berry have done everything possible to at least be in that conversation. Neither is a physical freak show but Davison and Berry are just two incredibly talented and productive running backs that lead the way. Alvin Henderson, Deondrae Riden and early Georgia commit Jabree Coleman round out the top five. Ousmane Kromah, Kiandrea Barker, Byron Louis and Donovan Johnson are four other running backs who could easily shoot up the rankings as we see more of them in the coming months. Barker was outstanding at the National Combine in San Antonio and Kromah had an exceptional sophomore season in which he rushed for 1,504 yards and 20 touchdowns. There’s also a good - but not yet deep - group of all-purpose backs to consider as well led by Humble (Texas) Atascocita’s Tory Blaylock at the top.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Ryan Williams (Rivals.com)

OFFENSIVE LINE

David Sanders Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

One of only four five-stars, David Sanders Jr. is filling out physically, getting tougher and meaner on the field and it’s paying off with his ranking and status in the class. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout was outstanding at the Under Armour Atlanta camp and completely dominated numerous high-end defensive linemen. While Sanders is definitely the best in the class, others are going to push him. At Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series in Southern California, Douglas Utu was outstanding, basically won every rep easily. He plays inside and outside, and has such power and great technique that nobody could beat him. Georgia commit Micah Debose is another one to watch and Mason Short, among others, is high on the list as well. Offensive tackle is much better than offensive guard in the 2025 class so far but there are some elite players at the top with Chauncey Gooden and SJ Alofaituli being completely different but still both very good. Champ Taulealea is someone who doesn’t do many national events but he has awesome film.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Elijah Griffin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class is Elijah Griffin from Savannah (Ga.) Christian School and he’s just one example of an absolutely loaded group of strong-side defensive ends and a stellar group of weak-side ends as well. Zahir Mathis is a high-level player who could push even higher in the rankings and Iose Epenesa is also phenomenal as those two players lead the way after Griffin at strong-side. Armondo Blount is also outstanding as well and might actually be underrated. Only time will tell but Myron Charles and Jaylen Williams might be a tad low in the early rankings. The top of the weak-side defensive ends could still see a lot of shaking out with Zion Grady and Jared Smith at the top but there are also a handful of guys from the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast who could emerge here. At defensive tackle, Andrew Maddox leads the way but Amare Adams and Brandon Brown have phenomenal tape and this will be a position we learn more about as the recruiting cycle continues. Kevin Oatis, another prospect from Mississippi, is one to watch as well.

LINEBACKER

Nasir Wyatt (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Outside linebacker is absolutely loaded and one of the best positions in the 2025 class. We’re still trying to figure out how to lay out the inside linebacker rankings. Starting with the deeper group, at least the top eight could be considered elite players with Zayden Walker leading the way. But both West prospects - Nasir Wyatt and Madden Faraimo - are absolutely phenomenal and it will be tough to keep them away from five-star consideration the more we go with this class. There’s also a reason Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte is being heavily pursued by Texas A&M and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a physical specimen. At inside, Kelvion Riggins and Keylan Moses lead the way but there is still room for interruption at the top and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Weston Port, Noah Mikhail and others move over to the inside slot at some point during the recruiting cycle.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Devin Sanchez (Rivals.com)

Devin Sanchez is one of four five-stars to get going and while it will be difficult to move him off that top spot there will definitely be many players who could push him. One is Ohio State commitment Jontae Gilbert, who could play corner or safety, along with Chris Ewald Jr. and others. While this is a strong group there have been better classes of cornerbacks or maybe we just haven’t discovered the top ones yet. Safety is a little deeper with top players down the line starting with DJ Pickett and then Jadyn Hudson gives off distinct Jevon Holland vibes. Anquon Fegans is also someone who is very talented and then down the line Hylton Stubbs is an interesting player and CJ Jimcoily, once he’s seen more, could be something special.

ATHLETE

Phillip Bell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)