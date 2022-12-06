The new Rivals250 has been released and there is a lot to go over so in today’s Tuesdays with Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney goes position-by-position with some thoughts and takeaways.

QUARTERBACK

Texas commit Arch Manning stayed No. 1, Tennessee pledge Nico Iamaleava jumped Oregon commit Dante Moore to No. 2, USC commit Malachi Nelson stayed as a five-star and now Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold has joined the five-star club. The Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback is such a gamer and was arguably the best quarterback at Elite 11 over the summer. I love guys who just win, put up numbers and get the job done and move on. Arnold is a big-time winner and he could move even higher up the position rankings after the all-star games. There was also a change at the top of the dual-threat quarterback rankings. It was just impossible to ignore the season Kansas State commit Avery Johnson had. Mixed with his athleticism – he’s a multi-sport guy who also plays basketball – he moved to the top spot. Louisville pledge Pierce Clarkson stays high, though, especially because he showed out in a big playoff win over fellow powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. I still think that group from 6-15 in the pro-style rankings could see a significant amount of movement following the all-star games.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Rueben Owens II (Rivals.com)

We still don’t have a five-star running back in this class. I’m not crazy about that because there is a lot of high-end talent up top. However, I do understand the logic from an NFL Draft consideration and that does play a role in our rankings process. Louisville commit Rueben Owens II would get the first look because of his dual abilities of running and catching the ball and he’s so dynamic in any offense when he has the ball in his hands. But Alabama commit Justice Haynes is not far behind him. Texas commit Cedric Baxter deserved a move up and he got one. Georgia pledge Roderick Robinson had such a great senior season, plus he fits the mold of the great ones in Athens, that he could not be ignored. Alabama pledge Richard Young dropped a few spots and I have a sneaky suspicion he’s going to prove us wrong at the all-star events and will move right back toward the top. Oregon commit Dante Dowdell might also be a little low at No. 7 and I like the move of Jamarion Wilcox to ninth overall. At all-purpose, Auburn commit Jeremiah Cobb has been more behind the scenes but I love his game.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

The debate goes on about the No. 1 receiver in the class as we’ve flip-flopped between Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate. For Ohio State fans that’s great news since both are committed to the Buckeyes and both five-stars are elite players. Two players moving up are Ole Miss commit Ayden Williams and USC pledge Makai Lemon as both not only had great senior seasons but have elite abilities and still might not be high enough in the rankings. If LSU pledge Shelton Sampson impresses at an all-star game, he could move higher quickly as well. Duce Robinson, who’s highest on USC, Georgia and Texas, got bumped to five-star status after a great senior season and conversations I had with two people who made a very good point: He’s not really a tight end, he’s more of a split-out receiver whose size only dictates his position. It’s a good point because Robinson plays more of a receiver role and that elite athletic and playmaking ability make him really special. I also think Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin is fantastic and Miami commit Riley Williams could do great things if he gets the ball more.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is one of those players who could easily move into the top 10 with a dominant performance at the All-American Bowl. He has incredible size and is a ferocious blocker so seeing him against national competition is going to be crucial in the coming weeks. The rest of that offensive tackle group could still see some movement between five-stars Samson Okunlola and Francis Mauigoa. We’re warming up more and more to LSU pledge Zalance Heard, who hasn’t been to many events but when we saw him late in the season he was outstanding. Seeing Notre Dame pledge Charles Jagusah at a national event will be important as well. Texas A&M commit TJ Shanahan Jr. remains the lone five-star offensive guard although Penn State pledge Alex Birchmeier is coming into the conversation. This is a deep group of interior offensive linemen who could see more movement after the all-star events.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

*****

LINEBACKER

The only five-star linebacker remains Denton (Texas) Ryan’s Anthony Hill, who had been committed to Texas A&M but it now looks like he’ll end up at Texas. He’s a tackling machine and excellent in the box and in space, and has put up big numbers throughout his career. But there will be others under consideration including USC commit Tackett Curtis, a physical specimen who loads up on the stats as well. At outside linebacker, Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen took over the No. 1 spot because of his outstanding season and upside. The one to watch is Ole Miss pledge Suntarine Perkins, who is also phenomenal on the offensive side of the ball and is a pure playmaker. It’s why Alabama is trying to flip him so badly.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Miami commit Cormani McClain, Desmond Ricks and Javien Toviano are the three five-star cornerbacks but the guys behind them will really push for moves higher, especially at the all-star events. Georgia commit AJ Harris is right there on the fringe, Texas pledge Malik Muhammad is really talented and Texas A&M recruit Bravion Rogers is excellent as well. The sleeper in this group who might move up real fast is Ohio State commit Calvin Simpson-Hunt. I’m not crazy about five-star safeties but with Caleb Downs and Peyton Bowen in this group it’s hard to say no. Both are so instinctual and have such playmaking ability that it was impossible to not move them up. It will all shake out in time but I still think Ohio State commit Malik Hartford is a top-five or -six safety in the class.

*****

ATHLETE