Tuesdays with Gorney: New Rivals250 released
The new 2024 rankings have been released and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has a lot of thoughts. He breaks down the group by position below.
*****
*****
QUARTERBACK
Dylan Raiola is the new No. 1 in the 2024 class and after seeing him at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat this summer and then thinking about everyone else who could be at the top it made sense to move the Ohio State commit up. Comparisons to Patrick Mahomes might be overdone but maybe they might not be because there are eerie similarities. Raiola is special and is poised for a massive junior season at Chandler, Ariz. He’s mature, smart, competitive and a leader on top of all his special arm talent.
Julian Sayin and Jadyn Davis remain five-stars. Both had excellent summers and nothing has really changed to move them around much. When all is said and done, I wouldn’t be shocked if Elijah Brown and Michael Van Buren could move even higher because they’re both gamers and can put up big numbers.
Over time, I wouldn’t be surprised if Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day’s Jake Merklinger moves up much higher in the rankings. At dual-threat, DJ Lagway stays at the top and I wouldn’t be shocked if Allen, Texas standout Michael Hawkins pushes higher from third to second on the list. A showdown between 2023 five-star Malachi Nelson and 2024 four-star Demond Williams will be something to watch and Mobile (Ala.) Baker’s Josh Flowers is one of the more interesting QBs in this class with offers from Alabama, Arkansas and Florida so far.
*****
RUNNING BACK
Jerrick Gibson recently moved to No. 1 at running back and based on the start of his junior season. It was a prescient call because the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy prospect has been outstanding.
This is one of those positions where a lot of players recently moved up including Corey Smith, Frankie Arthur, Jordan Marshall and others so there could be a significant amount of movement after seeing a lot of these players through their junior seasons.
The all-purpose backs are also in flux. Hannibal, Mo., standout Aneyas Williams moved to No. 1 but there are definitely others who could push to the top and some running backs could move over depending on whether they’re being used in the passing game as well.
*****
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END
I don’t think there is much debate any longer about who is the No. 1 receiver in the 2024 class as Jeremiah Smith was awesome this summer and then has been a highlight-reel early in his junior season. On a South Florida Express team with 2023 five-stars Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss, Smith was just as good as those guys and has a unique blend of size and speed.
After that, the wide receiver group is a little muddled. Ryan Wingo, Micah Hudson and Joshisa Trader are all five-stars now and Trader might be the second-best of the group but that will be determined through the season. Midwest receivers Mylan Graham and Nicholas Marsh could push higher up in the rankings as well.
In the first game of his junior season, Dre’Lon Miller had four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns so as a mid-level four-star he’s going to be on the radar this season to possibly move even higher.
At tight end, there could still be a ton of movement ahead. Landen Thomas is the top-rated player and he’s very talented. Rochester Mills (Mich.) Adams’ Brady Prieskorn is quieter and stays off the radar but is very talented. I also like Christian Bentancur out of Illinois a lot and Trey’Dez Green out of Jackson (La.) East Feliciana is a physical specimen who has a basketball background as well.
*****
OFFENSIVE LINE
Offensive tackle is another position where we’re not married to the top of the list and there could still be a lot of changes ahead. New Palestine, Ind., standout Ian Moore becomes the top-ranked player at that position. Kam Pringle, Daniel Calhoun and DeAndre Carter are all massive but all three might move inside at the college level.
Seeing more from West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial’s Guerby Lambert could move him up because he has a perfect offensive tackle frame. Dillon, S.C., standout Josiah Thompson is also someone who might be a little underrated.
Offensive guard is absolutely loaded. Jordan Seaton, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Isendre Ahfua lead the way and are completely dominant but Notre Dame pledge Peter Jones and Iowa commit Cody Fox also have very high potential. Donovan Harbour out of Wisconsin and Blake Franks from South Carolina are two others who could be more elite than their rankings represent right now.
*****
DEFENSIVE LINE
Colin Simmons moved off the No. 1 line but he is still an outstanding edge rusher who performed very well in Duncanville’s game against Dallas South Oak Cliff last weekend. Whether he stays on the edge or plays outside linebacker in college, Simmons is always around the ball and always making plays. The weak-side spot from Zina Umeozulu to Dylan Stewart to Elijah Rushing is filled with long and athletic players and it could end up being one of the better spots in the 2024 class.
The strongside group might be even more loaded as Eddrick Houston and Ernest Willor have already made significant cases that they could end up as five-star prospects. Upon transferring to Los Alamitos, Calif., T.A. Cunningham has not played yet this season and then Brandon Davis-Swain and Kamarion Franklin are two others to watch as the highest four-stars in the class. Dylan Stephenson and Williams Nwaneri are already mid-level four-stars who might still be a tad underrated.
Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius’ Justin Scott is a new five-star and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s David Stone could be making that case as well as he’s been outstanding in his first two games at his new school. Maybe Stone is a touch undersized but he’s so fast, active and aggressive along the defensive line. Defensive tackle is not as loaded as some years but it’s still early and many players will emerge.
*****
LINEBACKER
An interesting debate is coming at inside linebacker – and the top two guys are from Georgia. Jefferson’s Sammy Brown owns the top spot now and looked great at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge this summer but College Park Woodward Academy’s Myles Graham has been exceptional early this season and adds another layer of athleticism as well. A big season from Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could propel him higher up the list after missing his sophomore season with injury.
At outside linebacker, it’s going to be tough to move TJ Capers off the No. 1 line because the Miami Columbus prospect is such a tackling and sack machine. He has a college-ready body already. There is quantity and quality in this group as Adarius Hayes, Aaron Chiles, Dylan Williams and others make a huge impact each time they’re on the field.
*****
DEFENSIVE BACK
Five-star Desmond Ricks leads the way at cornerback but this is a loaded position and has tremendous depth as well. There are already 31 cornerbacks four-stars or higher and Kaleb Beasley, A’Mon Lane and Jaylen Mbakwe are three I think should be higher in the rankings based on production and projection.
At safety, there could still be a ton of movement as prospects down the list continue to impress. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s is the quintessential safety but three players from the state of Florida are in view with Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Zaquan Patterson and Jaylen Heyward all impressing recently. Fred Gaskin from Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard is another one who could surge up the rankings because he’s a tough playmaker.
*****
ATHLETE
Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview’s Mike Matthews is a new five-star and more could be on the way. Buford, Ga., standout KJ Bolden, Tylen Singleton from Many, La., and Texas commit Aeryn Hampton are all outstanding prospects with incredible versatility so that will be watched through their junior seasons.
Terry Bussey is currently No. 25 at the athlete position and after a dominant opening to his junior season, the Timpson, Texas, recruit might be far too low in the rankings.