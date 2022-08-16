Tuesdays with Gorney: New Rivals250 released

The new 2023 Rivals250 is out and there is some significant movement after seeing a lot of top prospects through summer events. In this week’s Tuesdays with Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts on each position group:

QUARTERBACK

Dante Moore

RUNNING BACK

Rueben Owens II (Rivals.com)

To the objection of some, we stayed with no five-star running backs in this class. Louisville pledge Rueben Owens II is ranked the highest of the group but I didn’t necessarily see a dominant five-star performance in Las Vegas. A big season could shake things out further but I especially like Justice Haynes in the five-star discussion. Richard Young, who’s committed to Alabama along with Haynes, is arguably the best-looking running back of the group but does he have that elite speed and there are concerns he’s a little stiff. Jeremiyah Love split carries last season so his stats aren’t off the charts but he’s an exceptional talent as well. Texas commit Cedric Baxter might still be a little too low at No. 5 in the position rankings and a big senior season by jacked-up UCLA commit Roderick Robinson could move him higher even though he got a bump this time as well.

WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END

Carnell Tate (Rivals.com)

OFFENSIVE LINE

Kadyn Proctor (Rivals.com)

Early on, I was convinced that Kadyn Proctor was the best offensive tackle in the class and he remains No. 1 but the Iowa commit is absolutely getting pushed much harder by others now. Five-star Samson Okunlola has had a terrific offseason, has really shown his competitive streak and has a physical and athletic frame that makes him special. New five-star Miami commit Francis Mauigoa is versatile along the offensive line and has only been playing there for a few years so he could emerge even higher along the way. Oklahoma commit Cayden Green looked really good at Future 50 and Ohio State commit Luke Mongtomery is one of the more athletically-gifted OTs in this class. I also don’t think we know enough about Notre Dame OL commit Charles Jagusah and there are some Midwest linemen such as Trevor Lauck and others who we know will have excellent careers that deserve a second look. On the interior, not much has changed. DJ Chester earned his fourth star after having some strong performances this summer. One guy I’m watching heading into the season is Kentucky OC commit Koby Keenum, who might be worthy of a bump up because of his physical nature.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Keon Keeley (Rvials.com)

LINEBACKER

Anthony Hill (Rivals.com)

Anthony Hill leads the way here and the Texas A&M commit is the only five-star linebacker among the group. I have my eye especially on new USC commit Braylan Shelby, who has elite length and speed and some early-season highlights of the Friendswood, Texas, standout have definitely made an impression. At inside linebacker, Tackett Curtis is a tackling machine who surprised some by committing to USC over Ohio State and Wisconsin. Troy Bowles is the son of NFL coach Todd Bowles and makes a lot of plays as well. At outside linebacker, Miami commit Malik Bryant leads the way, followed by Notre Dame pledge Drayk Bowen, but a lot still needs to be figured out at this position in the coming months.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Cormani McClain (Rivals.com)

Five-stars Cormani McClain and Javien Toviano lead the way at cornerback but my sense is that there will be significant pressure from others in the coming months for those top spots. Malik Muhammad has length and was super impressive in Las Vegas this summer. Former Texas A&M commit Bravion Rogers has all the speed and playmaking ability in the world. Georgia pledge AJ Harris had a quiet summer but he’s still a phenomenal player. This is a deep group and a lot of guys could be making moves through their senior season. There is still no five-star safety as Alabama commit Caleb Downs, Texas pledge Derek Williams and Notre Dame pledge Peyton Bowen are all one notch below that ranking. I still think there are some guys lower in the rankings such as Oregon’s Tyler Turner or others that could move up fast.

ATHLETE

Nyckoles Harbor