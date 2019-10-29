The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will break down a transfer-related topic each week. College football season continues to roll on, and more players flow into the transfer portal. Today, we focus on five wide receivers who entered the portal over the past week.

DEVONTA JASON

As a recruit: Jason committed to LSU as an underclassman only to later back off the pledge and commit to Kansas. However, the Jayhawks couldn’t hold onto him either and he ended up committing to Mississippi State on National Signing Day in 2018. At Mississippi State: Jason played in all 13 games as a freshman, mostly on special teams, but he did finish the year with two catches for 42 yards. He came into 2019 looking for a bigger role, but left the team for personal reasons during fall camp and when he returned he was relegated to a reserve role. Jason was also suspended for violating team rules early in the year and made three appearances but didn’t record any statistics. He will have at least two years of eligibility at his next school. Potential landing spots: Kansas, Tulane

MILES JONES

As a recruit: Jones had a national offer list and committed to Vanderbilt during the spring of junior year. He looked poised to sign with the Commodores, but after Scott Frost was hired away from UCF, Jones delayed signing with Vanderbilt before decommitting and committing to the Huskers less than a month later. At Nebraska: Jones played one game a true freshman in 2018, catching one pass for 21 yards and rushing for five yards on one carry. But after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, he ended up redshirting. In 2019, Jones appeared in four games and played 21 snaps but didn’t record an offensive statistic. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Potential landing spots: Vanderbilt, UCF, FAU

TREY LOWE

As a recruit: Lowe committed to Washington during the spring of his junior season, choosing the Huskies over Oregon, Oregon State and several others. At Washington: Lowe redshirted as a freshman in 2018, but did appear in two games late in the year and didn’t record a statistic. He came into 2019 looking to become a contributor, but he dealt with injuries and hasn’t appeared in a game for the Huskies this fall. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Potential landing spots: Oregon State

BRENDEN SCHOOLER

As a recruit: Schooler received just one FBS offer prior to National Signing Day in 2016, courtesy of Wyoming. He visited Laramie just before National Signing Day but elected to hold off on a decision when the rest of his class signed. Eventually Oregon came through with a late scholarship offer and he committed to the Ducks in June, just two months before the start of his freshman season. At Oregon: Despite being a late arrival, Schooler quickly saw the field for Oregon, stepping in at safety and leading the Ducks in interceptions as a true freshman with four. After a coaching change, Schooler was moved to wide receiver and had 274 yards and three touchdowns receiver in 2017. He continued to be a solid contributor in 2018, hauling in 21 catches for 2013 yards. Coming into 2019 he was expected to be one of Justin Herbert’s top targets, but a preseason injury kept him out of the lineup to start the year. After playing in four games and catching two passes for 44 yards, Schooler elected to enter the portal and redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. Potential landing spots: Arizona

