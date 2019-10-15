The introduction of the transfer portal last year has changed the way players move across college football programs. With that in mind, Rivals.com will break down a transfer-related topic each week. Today, we focus on the five most notable entries over the past week.

DEVIN BUSH

As a recruit: Bush emerged as an elite recruit out of New Orleans early in his career and seemed destined for LSU as an underclassman. But as his career moved along he focused on other programs and committed to Arkansas during his senior season. At Arkansas: Bush enrolled early with the Hawgs, with an eye on playing as a freshman. Things didn’t go according to plan, though, as he appeared in just two games this season. Rather than wait for his chance to see the field, Bush is heading back on the market less than a year after arriving in Fayetteville. He will have at least three years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Potential landing spots: Kansas, Tulane

THEO HOWARD

As a recruit: Howard just missed out on five-star status, but he had one of the most talked about recruitments in the 2016 class. He ended up at UCLA, choosing the Bruins over USC, Texas A&M and Oregon. At UCLA: Howard was a spot contributor as a freshman in 2016 but his play and his yardage numbers increased each of his three full seasons with the Bruins, capped off by a 51-catch, 677-yard season in 2018. But injuries slowed Howard in 2019 and he didn’t record a stat while missing several of UCLA’s games. Rather than risk further injury this season, Howard will sit out the rest of 2019 and entered the portal last week. He will have one year of eligibility at his next school. Potential landing spots: Oregon, Arizona, USC

CHARLES MOORE

As a recruit: Moore made an early commitment to Mississippi State and stuck with the Bulldogs all the way until last January, when he announced his decommitment. Florida, Florida State and Tennessee were all involved but Moore committed to Auburn on National Signing Day in February. At Auburn: Moore actually double-signed as a recruit, sending in a letter of intent to a junior college, leaving some to speculate he might not even make it to Auburn. He did, however, but wasn’t able to crack the depth chart thanks to a glut of talent on the Tigers' roster. Moore left the team last month, but officially entered the portal last week. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Potential landing spots: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Memphis, Florida

MUSTAPHA MUHAMMAD

As a recruit: Muhammad was a fixture on the recruiting circuit for several years and let his recruitment play out during that time, looking at Texas A&M, Notre Dame and others before committing to Michigan during his senior season. At Michigan: Muhammad redshirted as a freshman in 2018 and appeared in two games this season but never recorded a statistic in his time with the Wolverines. He entered the portal on Monday and will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. Potential landing spots: SMU, TCU

JOVANNI STEWART