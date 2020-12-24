CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Top available TEs in the portal

The Early Signing Period has come and gone, with some schools pretty much signing their entire 2021 class. But with the transfer portal becoming a bigger part of the college football landscape every year, several coaches talked about saving spots for incoming transfers. So who is still available? We take a look at the top uncommitted tight ends currently in the transfer portal. RELATED STORIES: Ten best available QBs in the portal | Ten best available RBs in the portal | Ten best available WRs in portal

As a recruit: Pederson committed to UL-M just before National Signing Day in 2016.

Stats: One of the most productive tight ends in college football over the last four years, Pederson has 99 catches for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: Two seasons Farrell's Take: Pederson is going to be very popular as he’s had success against some very good teams and is perfect for an offense that wants to spread the field and use the tight end as a downfield weapon. Power Five teams will be lining up.

As a recruit: Woods committed to Oklahoma State over USF and others.

Stats: Originally recruited as a quarterback, Woods transitioned to a tight end/h-back role with the Cowboys. Over three seasons at the position, he had 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: Two seasons

Farrell's Take: He’s adapted well to being a tight end and has shown some flashes, and as a huge target someone will want him at the Power Five level. He has a wide catch radius.

As a recruit: Hackett committed to Syracuse over Minnesota.

Stats: Over three seasons with the Orange, Hackett had 37 catches for 311 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Hackett is a solid pass catcher so finding a home back in Florida or down south at the low Power Five or high Group of Five level isn’t out of the question.

As a recruit: Mathis had a national list of offers and committed to Ole Miss on NSD over Michigan.

Stats: Mathis didn't last long at Ole Miss and transferred back home to Tampa to play for USF. Over three seasons with the Bulls, he had 18 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: One season

Farrell's Take: Mathis hasn’t been as productive as expected so a lower level, perhaps FCS, might be needed to make that impact. He’s athletic and has size but hasn’t put it together.



As a recruit: Jones jumped on the chance to sign with Mississippi State as the Bulldogs were his only major offer as a post-grad recruit.

Stats: Jones took a few years to develop but became a target over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, catching 10 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. He opted out in 2020.

Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Jones is huge but he hasn’t added the speed expected or become a weapon. He’ll likely land at a Group of Five school or as a high risk take for one of the North Carolina Power Five schools.

As a recruit: Pope committed to the Vols over Nebraska.

Stats: Pope has struggled with injuries over his career and had seven catches for 85 yards before missing the 2020 season and entering the portal.

Eligibility remaining: One season Farrell's Take: Pope has been hampered by injuries and there likely won’t be a ton of teams looking to take a chance on him unless it’s a lower level.

As a recruit: Lowe got on the national radar catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence as an underclassman. He committed to the Vols over Notre Dame, Auburn and others.

Stats: Lowe never found a role with the Vols and didn't record a catch during his time in Knoxville.

Eligibility remaining: Four seasons

Farrell's Take: Lowe was a beast at times in high school and he’s intriguing with his size and athleticism but his lack of playing time is puzzling. I see a lower level in his future.

