CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Ranking WR transfers for the 2019-2020 cycle

The transfer portal has changed the college football landscape for good, altering recruiting strategies and allowing schools to plug in transfers at positions of need. With that in mind, Rivals.com will rank the transfers at every position for each transfer cycle. The rankings will be updated as new players enter the transfer portal and announce their destinations. The rankings cover any player that has transferred during the 2019-2020 cycle (Aug. 1 2019 to July 31, 2020). Next up is the wide receiver position. ***** TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State ***** TRANSFER RANKINGS: Quarterback | Running back | Tight End

1. Dee Anderson -- LSU to Oklahoma State

As a recruit: Anderson committed to LSU during the summer prior to his junior season of high school and never really wavered on that pledge. At LSU: Anderson’s career with the Tigers was a roller coaster as he struggled to see the field early and finally appeared to break out during the 2018 season, only to be suspended for the Tigers 2019 national championship run. In 2018, he caught passes for 274 yards and a touchdown, and looked to be a key piece of the offense before being suspended for what was deemed a “conditioning” issue. As a graduate transfer he has immediate eligibility for his final season of college football. Farrell's Take: "Anderson is another big and talented wide receiver I liked quite a bit out of high school who hasn’t dominated as expected. However in the high flying Oklahoma State offense he can do some damage and maybe be the receiver I expected Moore to be."

Impact Rating: 8.4 out of 10

2. Justin Shorter -- Penn State to Florida

As a recruit: Shorter didn’t wait long to commit to Penn State after becoming a national level recruit, pledging to the Nittany Lions in the summer prior to his junior year. At Penn State: During his first year at Penn State, Shorter took advantage of the four-game redshirt rule and hauled in three passes for 20 yards in his first season. He came into 2019 as a starter, but he didn’t put up the type of consistent numbers expected for a player of his pedigree. The most passes he caught in a game was three against Ohio State, and he finished the year 12 catches for 137 yards. He announced his transfer to Florida earlier this year and will have at least two years of eligibility remaining. Farrell's Take: "Shorter was a big talent out of high school with size, strength and a great catch radius. It’s puzzling why he didn’t impact at Penn State because physically he has all the tools to be great and Florida needs a go-to receiver with size for the next few years." Impact Rating: 8.3 out of 10

3. C.J. Moore -- Oklahoma State to Undecided

As a recruit: Moore cut his list of top schools to Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Oregon during the spring of his junior year and committed to Oklahoma State shortly thereafter. At Oklahoma State: After redshirting in 2018, Moore had four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Unhappy with his role through two seasons, Moore entered the transfer portal the conclusion of the season. He will have at least two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Farrell's Take: "Moore is a tall receiver I loved out of high school who had great body control and was a nightmare in the red zone. He didn’t impact at Oklahoma State at all and who knows where he’ll land but talent is not an issue here. He could be as good as he wants to be."

Impact Rating: 8.3 out of 10

4. Kam Scott -- Missouri to Undecided

As a recruit: Scott had a number of offers, but Missouri emerged as an early favorite and he committed during the summer prior to his senior season. At Missouri: Scott stepped right into the lineup for the Tigers, playing in 13 games as a true freshman, including two starts. He finished the year with eight catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Scott was even more involved in the offense in 2019, making six starts and catching 17 passes for 328 yards. Following the conclusion of the season, Scott surprised many when he entered the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Farrell's Take: "Scott was a big receiver out of high school with downfield speed and good hands and he flashed some of that at Missouri. In the right offense he could be a star and he’s excellent at setting up defenders and getting extra yardage."

Impact Rating: 8 out of 10

5. Devon Williams -- USC to Oregon

As a recruit: A versatile athlete that could play a number of positions, Williams took his recruitment all the way until Signing Day in 2018. He surprised many when he chose USC, spurning Oregon in the process. At USC: Williams saw the field sparingly as a true freshman, playing wide receiver and catching four passes for 87 yards. This season, he had caught one pass for 11 yards through the first two games of the season before deciding to enter the portal in September. USC’s talented stable of wide receivers likely played a major role in Williams lack of playing time early in his career. Williams initially committed to Oregon State as a grad transfer and the Beavers announced him as part of the program, but he backed out and instead landed at Oregon, enrolling in classes prior to the start of the fall semester. Farrell's Take: "Williams is an elite talent there is no doubt about that. Like most on this list it’s not a physical issue at all. Williams has size and ball skills and was a former 5 star for us at one point but his work ethic was questionable and that will be the key to his success at Oregon."

Impact Rating: 7.9 out of 10

6. C.J. Bolar -- Vanderbilt to Undecided

As a recruit: A Mississippi native, Bolar surprised many by making a commitment to Iowa State late in his junior year. But it didn't stick for long as Bolar eventually ended up looking around before committing to Vanderbilt following his senior season. At Vanderbilt: Bolar stepped right into the lineup for the Commodores as a true freshman, playing 536 total snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He was one of the school's top receiving threats, catching 34 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns. His playing time decreased in 2019 as he struggled with injuries and he caught just 11 passes for 79 yards. Bolar didn't announce his plans to transfer until April. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Farrell's Take: "Bolar had a promising freshman year at Vanderbilt and has the ability to snatch the ball and win 50/50 battles. He has good size and speed and regressed a bit in 2019 due to injuries. He could be a solid No 2 receiver for someone at the FBS level" Impact Rating: 7.9 out of 10

7. Tre'Shaun Harrison -- Florida State to Oregon State

As a recruit: A Washington native, Harrison originally committing to Willie Taggart when he was the coach at Oregon. Once Taggart left for Florida State, Harrison followed suit, taking his time to look at some other options before eventually signing with the Seminoles. At Florida State: Harrison saw action as a true freshman in 2018 and appeared to be taking a step towards a breakout in 2019. Despite the up and down quarterback play for the Seminoles, Harrison had 27 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 12 gamed for FSU. Shortly after the conclusion of the season, he entered the portal and landed back close to home at Oregon State. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Farrell's Take: "Harrison was highly recruited and showed some promise at Florida State and was a big cross country recruit for the Seminoles under Taggart. At Oregon State, he has a chance to shine and perhaps double his numbers from last season." Impact Rating: 7.6 out of 10

8. Theo Howard -- UCLA to Oklahoma

As a recruit: Howard just missed out on five-star status, but he had one of the most talked about recruitments in the 2016 class. He ended up at UCLA, choosing the Bruins over USC, Texas A&M and Oregon. At UCLA: Howard was a spot contributor as a freshman in 2016 but his play and his yardage numbers increased each of his three full seasons with the Bruins, capped off by a 51-catch, 677-yard season in 2018. But injuries slowed Howard in 2019 and he didn’t record a stat while missing several of UCLA’s games. Rather than risk further injury, Howard sat out the rest of 2019 and entered the portal in the fall before landing at Oklahoma for his final season of eligibility. Farrell's Take: "Howard was a big time recruit out of high school with dynamic speed and great cutting ability and he put up solid numbers at UCLA. Oklahoma’s offense is a better fit for him and with some question marks at receiver recently arising he could make a solid impact. However, he’s recovering from an Achilles injury and we’ll see how that affects him." Impact Rating: 7.5 out of 10

9. Tarik Black -- Michigan to Texas

As a recruit: Black was a priority recruit and waited until after his senior season to decide, picking Notre Dame over a host of SEC schools including Auburn, Georgia and Alabama. At Michigan: Black looked like he had the makings of a star early in his career as he caught passes for 149 yards a touchdown in just three games, before suffering a foot injury that ended his season. The injury lingered over into 2018 as Black didn't see the field until Week 8 and had just 4 catches for 35 yards in 127 snaps. Most Michigan fans expected a breakout year from Black in 2019, but the Wolverines offense struggled and Black finished the year with 25 catches for 323 yards. Farrell's Take: "Black was a big time recruit out of high school we liked a lot as a crisp route runner with good body control and balance. He’s been hampered by injury and poor quarterback play in a poor Michigan passing offense but don’t let that worry fans of Texas. He has the ability to be a big-time impact player." Impact Rating: 7.4 out of 10

10. Velus Jones -- USC to Tennessee

As a recruit: Jones has quite the roller coaster recruitment, commitment to USC only to take extended flirtations with several programs including Michigan and Tennessee, before flipping to Oklahoma. His time as a Sooners commit lasted for essentially one day, before he flipped back to USC just before Signing Day in 2016. At USC: Jones didn't have nearly as an eventful career at USC as most as expected as he played just 405 total snaps in is four years with the Trojans, catching 36 passes for 347 yards. Jones, who had his best season in 2018, actually entered the transfer portal during the spring of 2019, only to return the Trojans for his redshirt junior season. His most significant impact with USC came on special teams, where he racked up 1,947 career kick return yards. Following the season, he elected to transfer to Tennessee, where he reunites with ex-Trojans wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator Tee Martin. Farrell's Take: "Jones was always a downfield threat and speed guy and he brings that to the table at Tennessee. He made some big plays at USC and his yards per catch is very impressive. He could also impact the return game" Impact Rating: 7.3 out of 10

IMPACT METER EXPLAINED