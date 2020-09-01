CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Oregon/Arizona WR Brenden Schooler lands at Texas

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Oregon turned Arizona wide receiver Brendan Schooler.

AS A RECRUIT

Schooler received just one FBS offer prior to National Signing Day in 2016, courtesy of Wyoming. He visited Laramie just before National Signing Day but elected to hold off on a decision when the rest of his class signed. Eventually Oregon came through with a late scholarship offer and he committed to the Ducks in June, just two months before the start of his freshman season.

AT OREGON/ARIZONA

Despite being a late arrival, Schooler quickly saw the field for Oregon, stepping in at safety and leading the Ducks in interceptions as a true freshman with four. After a coaching change, Schooler was moved to wide receiver and had 274 yards and three touchdowns receiver in 2017. He continued to be a solid contributor in 2018, hauling in 21 catches for 2013 yards. Coming into 2019 he was expected to be one of Justin Herbert’s top targets, but a preseason injury kept him out of the lineup to start the year. After playing in four games and catching two passes for 44 yards, Schooler elected to enter the portal and redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. He quickly joined his brother Colin at Arizona, but after the Pac-12 moved its season to the spring, the elder Schooler elected to transfer again. It was expected that he and his brother would be a package deal, but now Schooler is headed to Texas for his final year of eligibility.



FARRELL'S TAKE

"Schooler is a solid athlete who has proven he can impact on both sides of the ball. He’s a good but not great wide receiver and it appeared he could be a package deal with his brother Colin but rumors persist that Colin could head elsewhere. He’s heading to Texas as a grad transfer and will provide some depth and key catches and much needed experience. ” -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 6.4 out of 10



IMPACT METER