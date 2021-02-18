CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Four offensive talents enter the portal

The transfer portal never stops and there have been some big names making their way in over the last couple of days. Here are the ones that intrigue me the most. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

WASHINGTON STATE WR JAMIRE CALVIN

Recruiting: After previously being committed to Nebraska and Oregon State, Calvin eventually committed to Washington State on National Signing Day. As a Cougar: Despite dealing with some injuries, Calvin still totaled 92 receptions for 980 yards and five touchdowns at Washington State. Potential landing spots: USC, UCLA, Texas, Michigan State, Alabama, Ole Miss and others have been mentioned Farrell’s take: Calvin is a speedster and will be coveted but he’s so hard to read as you can tell by his recruitment with numerous commitments. He has ties to Steve Sarkisian at Texas and should draw interest from USC, UCLA and others. He’s a high impact kid for someone at the Power Five level. Impact rating: 8.1 out of 10

OKLAHOMA WR TREVON WEST

Recruiting: West committed to Oklahoma over offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota and Illinois during the winter after his junior season. As a Sooner: West played in eight games as a true freshman at Oklahoma, finishing with four receptions for 59 yards. Potential landing spots: North Texas (brother Harold West signed there this year) and Texas State are programs being talked about early. Farrell’s take: West was a bit of a reach for OU but they liked his speed and ability out of the slot. My assumption is he will drop down to Group of Five and likely join his brother or head to Texas State and have a chance to make a solid impact. Impact rating: 5.3 out of 10

MIAMI QB N'KOSI PERRY

Recruiting: Perry initially committed to Miami during his sophomore season, but then re-opened his recruitment more than a year later. He then re-committed to the Hurricanes less than two months later. As a Hurricane: Perry started three games in 2019 and six in 2018, combining for 2,136 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2020 he served as D'Eriq King's primary backup, appearing in five games, passing for 348 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Potential landing spots: Florida State, USF and others have been mentioned but no one really knows yet. Farrell’s take: Your guess is as good as mine where Perry will land but he had a promising performance in the Cheez-It Bowl when D’Eriq King went down. Perry has proven he can play at a high level at times so I think he’ll be popular. Impact rating: 5.9 out of 10

PENN STATE TE ZACK KUNTZ

Recruiting: Kuntz made an early commitment to Penn State during his junior season, following his brothers, Christian Kuntz and Brandon Kuntz, who both played in Happy Valley. As a Nittany Lion: Kuntz finished his career with three receptions for 26 yards, while also seeing time on special teams. He played behind Pat Freiermuth this season, while battling for time with Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson. Potential landing spots: Purdue and LSU are two programs being thrown around based on previous relationships with coaches but he could end up with a Group of Five program or even the FCS level. Farrell’s take: Kuntz had a ton of talent coming out of high school as a big pass catcher who could also block but his lack of production at Penn State with many opportunities is troubling. Right now, his size and athletic ability will bring some Power Five interest but I feel he’s going to have to drop a level. Impact rating: 4.7 out of 10

