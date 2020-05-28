CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Former 5-star QB J.T. Daniels commits to Georgia

THE LATEST

One of the biggest names to ever hit the transfer portal has a new home as former five-star and USC quarterback J.T. Daniels announced his plans to transfer to Georgia on Thursday. Daniels, who missed nearly the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1, elected to leave USC earlier this spring. Daniels initially looked like he would stay and compete with Kedon Slovis for the starting job, but with no spring practice that seemed unlikely.

Daniels, who has at least two years of eligibility remaining, will need a waiver to be eligible in 2020. He also joins fellow grad transfer Jamie Newman on Bulldogs roster. Newman transferred from Wake Forest earlier this year for his final year of eligibility.

Initially a member of the Class of 2019, Daniels reclassified and joined the Trojans early, walking right into the starting job in 2018. He finished that year with 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Following his commitment, Daniels is now No. 4 in the Rivals Quarterback Transfer Rankings. Newman is now No. 1 overall.





AS A RECRUIT

Daniels had his list of offers from coast-to-coast and committed to USC over Michigan, Stanford, and Washington. Daniels was the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2019, only to reclassify following his junior season, mainly because of the Trojans need for a quarterback.

AT USC

Daniels won the starting job as a freshman and stepped right into the lineup, having an up-and-down freshman year finishing with 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. With a new offense in place for the 2019 season, Daniels was expected to have a breakout year. He again won the starting job last August and completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in the opener last season against Fresno State before sustaining a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in his knee. He was replaced by Kedon Slovis, who had a terrific season.





FARRELL'S TAKE

"Daniels was a five star out of high school for a reason and ranked third behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in his class even though he accelerated a grade. He throws one of the best deep balls you’ll see and has amazing touch on his passes. But he can also zip it in tight windows when needed as well. He showed flashes of excellent at USC and lost his job to injury so this transfer has little to do with talent. He’s a high impact player, one of the highest in recent transfer memory, but the problem is he’s headed to Georgia where a guy named Jamie Newman from Wake Forest is also going. If Daniels has to wait a year that’s okay, his impact is still very high but less so at Georgia in comparison to other places where he would be the man from day one." – National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 8.8 out of 10

