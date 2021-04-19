CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Best QBs available

Today we look at the top five quarterbacks in the transfer portal that are still available, led by one who could very well end up with the Vols.

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

1. Joe Milton from Michigan

Joe Milton was a 2018 four-star who played in 14 games during his Michigan career, but a majority of his action came during the 2020 season. In six games last fall, he passed for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 109 yards and one touchdown. At 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, he possesses the size, athleticism and potential that make him an intriguing target in the portal. To this point, he has received interest from a variety of programs, such as Tennessee, Kansas State, UNLV, Colorado State and McNeese State but rumors Monday have him enrolled at Knoxville and Tennessee would be quite a solid landing place.

*****

2. Austin Kendall from West Virginia

Austin Kendall (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Austin Kendall began his collegiate career at Oklahoma, attempting 39 passes in two seasons, before transferring to West Virginia where he was able to showcase more of his talents in 2019 with 1,989 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He started nine games during this 2019 season, but only saw time in two games in 2020, including the Liberty Bowl where he threw two touchdown passes. Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Florida International are among the schools showing interesting, which also includes a long list of FCS programs.

*****

3. Tate Martell from Miami

Tate Martell (USA TODAY Sports Images)

The former four-star’s journey is already well documented, but after starting at Ohio State and then making his way to Miami, he is back on the market. While Tate Martell has only accounted for 411 yards and three touchdowns combined through the air and ground during his collegiate career, in the right situation he still has the potential to make an impact. He could play quarterback or wide receiver, the position he moved to at Miami. Since entering the portal Martell has remained rather quiet, but since he is from Las Vegas, UNLV remains a major player

*****

4. N'Kosi Perry from Miami

N'Kosi Perry (USA Today Sports Images)

N'Kosi Perry started nine games at Miami during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, with the Canes finishing with a 6-3 record. In 2020 he served as the primary backup to D’Eriq King. Perry had previously entered and withdrawn his name from the portal, but currently is back in with no signs of a return this time. Florida Atlantic has been the frontrunner for quite some time and remains the favorite, while Kansas, Georgia Southern and UNLV have all taken a closer look.

*****

5. Devon Modster from Cal

Devon Modster (Darren Yamashita- USA Today Sports)