CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Arizona LB Colin Schooler lands at Texas Tech

Transfer Tracker: Arizona LB Colin Schooler lands at Texas Tech
The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home.
Next up in the tracker: Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler, who is now heading to Texas Tech.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
TRANSFER RANKINGS: Quarterback | Running back | Tight End | Wide Receiver
AS A RECRUIT
Despite being ranked as one of Top 50 players in the state of California, Schooler didn't see many FBS offers come his way, let along Power Five. But Arizona gave him a shot and he committed to the Wildcats following his senior season.
AT ARIZONA
Colin: Schooler stepped into the lineup at Arizona and made an immediate impact, winning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he recorded 95 tackles, including 13 for loss. His best year statistically and according to Pro Football Focus was in 2018, when he had 119 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss. He had another strong year in 2019, recording 98 total tackles, including 11 for loss. Expected to be one of the Pac-12's best players at any position, Schooler entered the portal recently after the Pac-12 moved its season to the spring. He quickly landed at Texas Tech, where he should make an immediate impact.
FARRELL'S TAKE
“Schooler is one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 and an amazing tackle as well as pass defender. His impact is as high as it gets as a linebacker and someone will want him to play immediately. Out of high school we liked him as a high 3 star as a kid who was heady and smart but lacked great athleticism. He has outplayed that ranking. He’s a great fit for the Big 12 because he can run and cover and play in space and he’s a huge get. " -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell
Impact Rating: 8.8 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and mange their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.