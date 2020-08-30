CaliforniaPreps - Transfer Tracker: Arizona LB Colin Schooler lands at Texas Tech

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler, who is now heading to Texas Tech.

AS A RECRUIT

Despite being ranked as one of Top 50 players in the state of California, Schooler didn't see many FBS offers come his way, let along Power Five. But Arizona gave him a shot and he committed to the Wildcats following his senior season.

AT ARIZONA

Colin: Schooler stepped into the lineup at Arizona and made an immediate impact, winning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he recorded 95 tackles, including 13 for loss. His best year statistically and according to Pro Football Focus was in 2018, when he had 119 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss. He had another strong year in 2019, recording 98 total tackles, including 11 for loss. Expected to be one of the Pac-12's best players at any position, Schooler entered the portal recently after the Pac-12 moved its season to the spring. He quickly landed at Texas Tech, where he should make an immediate impact.

FARRELL'S TAKE

“Schooler is one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 and an amazing tackle as well as pass defender. His impact is as high as it gets as a linebacker and someone will want him to play immediately. Out of high school we liked him as a high 3 star as a kid who was heady and smart but lacked great athleticism. He has outplayed that ranking. He’s a great fit for the Big 12 because he can run and cover and play in space and he’s a huge get. " -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 8.8 out of 10

