Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 defensive linemen

The transfer portal has slowed down as we are in July, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my rating of the top 10 defensive linemen who have switched schools this cycle.

*****

*****


1. Big Kat Bryant, UCF

The Auburn transfer can be unleashed at the Group of Five level and finally live up to all his potential.

*****

2. Jay Toia, UCLA

The former four-star showed great signs in the spring for USC and is a massive addition to the Bruins' defensive line.

*****

3. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State   

He’s not a huge name, but he was coveted by a few and Penn State really needs help along the defensive line. Temple transfers have done well in college football.

4. Keion White, Georgia Tech

White is a massive end who had 19 tackles for loss last season and is just starting to learn how to rush the passer consistently. Going from Old Dominion to the ACC, he will be very good.

*****

5. John Ridgeway, Arkansas

From FCS to the SEC? This kid has a motor that does not stop.

*****

6. Antonio Shelton, Florida

The Gators will get out of him what Penn State almost did, as he’s a massive pocket pusher who is starting to emerge as more of a pass rusher.

7. Travez Moore, Arizona State

Moore has potential and we are still waiting to see it emerge, but ASU should be the right fit after he fell well short at LSU.

8. Keir Thomas, Florida State

I like Thomas, but the defensive end never broke out at South Carolina. He brings experience and leadership.

9. Joseph Anderson, Purdue

Anderson can play end or tackle, and he showed a few small flashes at South Carolina.

*****

10. Randy Charlton, Mississippi State

Charlton had off-field issues at UCF, but he has Power Five starting talent and can get in passing lanes as well.

