Top TE Walker Lyons has important visits coming up
Since the middle of May, 2023 four-star tight end Walker Lyons has landed offers from Penn State, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU and Ohio State.It’s a Who’s Who of college foo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news