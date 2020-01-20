News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-20 11:14:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Top TE Brock Bowers sees three major programs

Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Brock Bowers has emerged as one of the top 2021 tight ends nationally and over the last few days he’s taken some blockbuster trips.The four-star tight end from Napa, Calif., was at LSU, Georgia and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}