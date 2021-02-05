CaliforniaPreps - Top-rated RB Raleek Brown headed to Big 12 powerhouse

But the high four-star from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei had a strong idea of where he wanted to go. So Brown decided not to wait any longer and on Friday he committed to Oklahoma .

On the last day of January, the nation’s top all-purpose back in the 2022 class, Raleek Brown , narrowed his choices to seven schools.

“I’ve known where I wanted to go for a long time,” Brown said. “I just wanted to get it out of the way.

“It was hard since the coronavirus messed up all the visits. But it was good because I know the offense is going to fit me for sure. I could win a Heisman in that offense.”

A dynamic playmaker with speed and an incredible knack to dodge tacklers, Brown narrowed his choices to Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama and USC.

Other schools definitely had him thinking but Oklahoma’s offense was far too much to pass up. If there’s a seamless offensive fit, it’s Brown and the Sooners.

“That’s the perfect offense,” Brown said. “Growing up, that wasn’t even my dream school but when I went there it felt like home and how they said they’d use me.

“I’ve been there like three times and we went over the playbook and all types of stuff, watched film, it was great.

“I’m faster and quick-twitch and explosive at the same time and I can catch the ball like a receiver so they’re going to put me at slot, outside and at running back. Basically, all over the field to just get the ball in my hands.”

That offense is under the supervision of coach Lincoln Riley, who was a major selling point for Brown to Oklahoma. The four-star loves Riley’s innovative style - and his ability to get his players the ball so they can make things happen.

“I know Lincoln Riley is a great coach so he’ll design things up to get the ball in my hands,” Brown said.

“It’s going to mean a lot. He’s going to set me up for the next level and I’m going to better myself for the league. He for sure develops guys for the league.”