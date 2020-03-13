News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 12:41:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Top QB Malachi Nelson wowed by early attention

Malachi Nelson
Malachi Nelson
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Malachi Nelson has already landed 11 offers.That’s even more impressive considering he’s a 2023 quarterback and all of them are from not only Power Five programs but from so...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}