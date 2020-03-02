Reese Dixon-Waters is coming off a junior season where he averaged roughly 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game for his high school team on the way to 21-6 record before losing in the second round of the state tournament. It’s those type of numbers along with a strong academic background that has college coaches from top programs on the west coast coming after him hard. He mentioned California, San Diego State, USC and Vanderbilt as the schools showing the most attention, but UCLA and Stanford have also been involved in his recruitment. This year he has taken official visits to California and San Diego State along with two recent trips to USC for their last two home games of the season.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Dixon-Waters talks about the four schools coming at him hardest right now. California: “It was a good visit. I enjoyed my time there. The people there were great. Coach [Mark] Fox was really good. He was funny. I enjoyed being around him.” San Diego State: “It was cool to see San Diego because I hadn’t been there since I was little. They have a cool coaching staff. It was cool to see that the coach [Brian Dutcher] there is the one that recruited the Fab Five at Michigan.” USC: “They are pretty cool there. I’ve had a relationship with them for a minute. I went to their last two home games. I like the way they play.” Vanderbilt: “It was cool to see that somebody from all the way out there recognized my talent. I talk to Coach Adam [Mazarei] a lot. I know Coach [Jerry] Stackhouse played in the NBA and it’s cool to see now he’s a college coach. Adam always talks about and tells me all about him.”

RIVALS' REACTION